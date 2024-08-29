29.08.2024 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
29-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28 August 2024 it purchased a total of 147,651 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

97,651

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9260  

£1.6200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9040

£1.6020

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9147

£1.6129

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,093,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

157

1.9180

XDUB

08:24:47

00029168397TRDU1

1,111

1.9220

XDUB

08:27:07

00029168415TRDU1

1,039

1.9220

XDUB

08:27:07

00029168414TRDU1

145

1.9220

XDUB

08:27:07

00029168413TRDU1

2,381

1.9200

XDUB

08:27:07

00029168418TRDU1

2,441

1.9200

XDUB

08:27:07

00029168417TRDU1

126

1.9200

XDUB

08:27:07

00029168416TRDU1

3,449

1.9260

XDUB

09:01:25

00029168539TRDU1

1,250

1.9260

XDUB

09:01:25

00029168538TRDU1

4,564

1.9240

XDUB

10:04:38

00029168714TRDU1

4,756

1.9240

XDUB

10:04:38

00029168713TRDU1

1,671

1.9200

XDUB

10:11:10

00029168721TRDU1

790

1.9200

XDUB

10:11:10

00029168720TRDU1

5,398

1.9180

XDUB

11:25:32

00029168810TRDU1

850

1.9160

XDUB

11:25:34

00029168816TRDU1

4,804

1.9160

XDUB

11:25:34

00029168815TRDU1

432

1.9060

XDUB

12:18:21

00029168907TRDU1

2,391

1.9040

XDUB

12:22:52

00029168913TRDU1

2,352

1.9040

XDUB

12:22:52

00029168912TRDU1

1,871

1.9060

XDUB

12:22:52

00029168911TRDU1

1,088

1.9140

XDUB

12:41:34

00029168932TRDU1

1,343

1.9140

XDUB

12:41:34

00029168931TRDU1

2,229

1.9080

XDUB

13:10:43

00029168985TRDU1

2,277

1.9080

XDUB

13:10:43

00029168984TRDU1

32

1.9080

XDUB

13:10:43

00029168983TRDU1

6,685

1.9120

XDUB

14:21:14

00029169183TRDU1

491

1.9120

XDUB

14:30:05

00029169228TRDU1

6,891

1.9120

XDUB

14:30:14

00029169234TRDU1

2,316

1.9120

XDUB

14:30:14

00029169233TRDU1

18

1.9120

XDUB

14:30:14

00029169232TRDU1

2,266

1.9080

XDUB

14:59:55

00029169424TRDU1

2,386

1.9080

XDUB

15:03:14

00029169440TRDU1

1,293

1.9080

XDUB

15:09:47

00029169469TRDU1

1,395

1.9080

XDUB

15:09:47

00029169468TRDU1

184

1.9120

XDUB

15:14:24

00029169509TRDU1

1,679

1.9120

XDUB

15:14:24

00029169508TRDU1

1,679

1.9120

XDUB

15:14:24

00029169507TRDU1

2,468

1.9160

XDUB

15:34:26

00029169687TRDU1

259

1.9160

XDUB

15:34:26

00029169686TRDU1

288

1.9160

XDUB

15:40:14

00029169739TRDU1

2,275

1.9160

XDUB

15:40:14

00029169738TRDU1

10

1.9160

XDUB

15:40:14

00029169737TRDU1

2,262

1.9140

XDUB

15:44:32

00029169773TRDU1

2,302

1.9140

XDUB

15:44:32

00029169772TRDU1

2,316

1.9140

XDUB

15:44:32

00029169771TRDU1

36

1.9140

XDUB

16:12:33

00029169992TRDU1

2,514

1.9140

XDUB

16:12:33

00029169991TRDU1

2,361

1.9140

XDUB

16:12:33

00029169990TRDU1

2,433

1.9140

XDUB

16:12:33

00029169989TRDU1

1,897

1.9100

XDUB

16:21:40

00029170047TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

7,782

1.6200

XLON

10:03:51

00029168711TRDU1

7,701

1.6200

XLON

10:03:51

00029168712TRDU1

2,627

1.6100

XLON

12:04:46

00029168857TRDU1

2,468

1.6040

XLON

12:22:52

00029168910TRDU1

2,419

1.6020

XLON

12:22:52

00029168909TRDU1

2,522

1.6120

XLON

13:51:25

00029169128TRDU1

18

1.6100

XLON

14:18:59

00029169180TRDU1

2,366

1.6100

XLON

14:30:20

00029169242TRDU1

2,274

1.6100

XLON

14:35:50

00029169298TRDU1

2,323

1.6120

XLON

14:49:11

00029169361TRDU1

792

1.6080

XLON

14:57:22

00029169397TRDU1

1,589

1.6080

XLON

14:57:22

00029169398TRDU1

40

1.6100

XLON

15:14:24

00029169505TRDU1

2,678

1.6100

XLON

15:14:24

00029169506TRDU1

886

1.6140

XLON

15:40:48

00029169740TRDU1

1,610

1.6140

XLON

15:40:48

00029169741TRDU1

239

1.6140

XLON

15:40:48

00029169742TRDU1

2,392

1.6120

XLON

16:12:33

00029169993TRDU1

2,364

1.6120

XLON

16:12:33

00029169994TRDU1

2,396

1.6100

XLON

16:19:48

00029170026TRDU1

2,514

1.6100

XLON

16:20:10

00029170028TRDU1

 


