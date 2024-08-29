|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
29-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
29 August 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 28 August 2024 it purchased a total of 147,651 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
|
|
Euronext Dublin
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
97,651
|
50,000
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.9260
|
£1.6200
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.9040
|
£1.6020
|
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|
€1.9147
|
£1.6129
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,093,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
|
Issuer Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
ISIN
|
IE00BWY4ZF18
|
Intermediary Name
|
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
|
Intermediary Code
|
GDBSIE21XXX
|
Timezone
|
BST
|
Currency
|
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
|
Number of Shares
|
Price per Share (EUR)
|
Trading venue
|
Time of transaction
|
Transaction Reference Number
|
157
|
1.9180
|
XDUB
|
08:24:47
|
00029168397TRDU1
|
1,111
|
1.9220
|
XDUB
|
08:27:07
|
00029168415TRDU1
|
1,039
|
1.9220
|
XDUB
|
08:27:07
|
00029168414TRDU1
|
145
|
1.9220
|
XDUB
|
08:27:07
|
00029168413TRDU1
|
2,381
|
1.9200
|
XDUB
|
08:27:07
|
00029168418TRDU1
|
2,441
|
1.9200
|
XDUB
|
08:27:07
|
00029168417TRDU1
|
126
|
1.9200
|
XDUB
|
08:27:07
|
00029168416TRDU1
|
3,449
|
1.9260
|
XDUB
|
09:01:25
|
00029168539TRDU1
|
1,250
|
1.9260
|
XDUB
|
09:01:25
|
00029168538TRDU1
|
4,564
|
1.9240
|
XDUB
|
10:04:38
|
00029168714TRDU1
|
4,756
|
1.9240
|
XDUB
|
10:04:38
|
00029168713TRDU1
|
1,671
|
1.9200
|
XDUB
|
10:11:10
|
00029168721TRDU1
|
790
|
1.9200
|
XDUB
|
10:11:10
|
00029168720TRDU1
|
5,398
|
1.9180
|
XDUB
|
11:25:32
|
00029168810TRDU1
|
850
|
1.9160
|
XDUB
|
11:25:34
|
00029168816TRDU1
|
4,804
|
1.9160
|
XDUB
|
11:25:34
|
00029168815TRDU1
|
432
|
1.9060
|
XDUB
|
12:18:21
|
00029168907TRDU1
|
2,391
|
1.9040
|
XDUB
|
12:22:52
|
00029168913TRDU1
|
2,352
|
1.9040
|
XDUB
|
12:22:52
|
00029168912TRDU1
|
1,871
|
1.9060
|
XDUB
|
12:22:52
|
00029168911TRDU1
|
1,088
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
12:41:34
|
00029168932TRDU1
|
1,343
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
12:41:34
|
00029168931TRDU1
|
2,229
|
1.9080
|
XDUB
|
13:10:43
|
00029168985TRDU1
|
2,277
|
1.9080
|
XDUB
|
13:10:43
|
00029168984TRDU1
|
32
|
1.9080
|
XDUB
|
13:10:43
|
00029168983TRDU1
|
6,685
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
14:21:14
|
00029169183TRDU1
|
491
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
14:30:05
|
00029169228TRDU1
|
6,891
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
14:30:14
|
00029169234TRDU1
|
2,316
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
14:30:14
|
00029169233TRDU1
|
18
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
14:30:14
|
00029169232TRDU1
|
2,266
|
1.9080
|
XDUB
|
14:59:55
|
00029169424TRDU1
|
2,386
|
1.9080
|
XDUB
|
15:03:14
|
00029169440TRDU1
|
1,293
|
1.9080
|
XDUB
|
15:09:47
|
00029169469TRDU1
|
1,395
|
1.9080
|
XDUB
|
15:09:47
|
00029169468TRDU1
|
184
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
15:14:24
|
00029169509TRDU1
|
1,679
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
15:14:24
|
00029169508TRDU1
|
1,679
|
1.9120
|
XDUB
|
15:14:24
|
00029169507TRDU1
|
2,468
|
1.9160
|
XDUB
|
15:34:26
|
00029169687TRDU1
|
259
|
1.9160
|
XDUB
|
15:34:26
|
00029169686TRDU1
|
288
|
1.9160
|
XDUB
|
15:40:14
|
00029169739TRDU1
|
2,275
|
1.9160
|
XDUB
|
15:40:14
|
00029169738TRDU1
|
10
|
1.9160
|
XDUB
|
15:40:14
|
00029169737TRDU1
|
2,262
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
15:44:32
|
00029169773TRDU1
|
2,302
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
15:44:32
|
00029169772TRDU1
|
2,316
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
15:44:32
|
00029169771TRDU1
|
36
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
16:12:33
|
00029169992TRDU1
|
2,514
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
16:12:33
|
00029169991TRDU1
|
2,361
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
16:12:33
|
00029169990TRDU1
|
2,433
|
1.9140
|
XDUB
|
16:12:33
|
00029169989TRDU1
|
1,897
|
1.9100
|
XDUB
|
16:21:40
|
00029170047TRDU1
London Stock Exchange
|
Number of Shares
|
Price per Share (GBP)
|
Trading venue
|
Time of transaction
|
Transaction Reference Number
|
7,782
|
1.6200
|
XLON
|
10:03:51
|
00029168711TRDU1
|
7,701
|
1.6200
|
XLON
|
10:03:51
|
00029168712TRDU1
|
2,627
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
12:04:46
|
00029168857TRDU1
|
2,468
|
1.6040
|
XLON
|
12:22:52
|
00029168910TRDU1
|
2,419
|
1.6020
|
XLON
|
12:22:52
|
00029168909TRDU1
|
2,522
|
1.6120
|
XLON
|
13:51:25
|
00029169128TRDU1
|
18
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
14:18:59
|
00029169180TRDU1
|
2,366
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
14:30:20
|
00029169242TRDU1
|
2,274
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
14:35:50
|
00029169298TRDU1
|
2,323
|
1.6120
|
XLON
|
14:49:11
|
00029169361TRDU1
|
792
|
1.6080
|
XLON
|
14:57:22
|
00029169397TRDU1
|
1,589
|
1.6080
|
XLON
|
14:57:22
|
00029169398TRDU1
|
40
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
15:14:24
|
00029169505TRDU1
|
2,678
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
15:14:24
|
00029169506TRDU1
|
886
|
1.6140
|
XLON
|
15:40:48
|
00029169740TRDU1
|
1,610
|
1.6140
|
XLON
|
15:40:48
|
00029169741TRDU1
|
239
|
1.6140
|
XLON
|
15:40:48
|
00029169742TRDU1
|
2,392
|
1.6120
|
XLON
|
16:12:33
|
00029169993TRDU1
|
2,364
|
1.6120
|
XLON
|
16:12:33
|
00029169994TRDU1
|
2,396
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
16:19:48
|
00029170026TRDU1
|
2,514
|
1.6100
|
XLON
|
16:20:10
|
00029170028TRDU1
