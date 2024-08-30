30.08.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

30 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 29 August 2024 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9400  

£1.6320

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9180

£1.6160

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9293

£1.6240

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,943,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,264

1.9260

XDUB

08:48:47

00029170394TRDU1

2,567

1.9220

XDUB

08:54:26

00029170428TRDU1

1,110

1.9200

XDUB

08:54:26

00029170429TRDU1

1,368

1.9200

XDUB

08:54:26

00029170430TRDU1

542

1.9240

XDUB

09:25:24

00029170509TRDU1

1,400

1.9240

XDUB

09:25:24

00029170510TRDU1

708

1.9240

XDUB

09:25:24

00029170511TRDU1

2,497

1.9300

XDUB

10:05:32

00029170593TRDU1

1,250

1.9380

XDUB

10:12:28

00029170600TRDU1

1,177

1.9380

XDUB

10:12:28

00029170601TRDU1

2,344

1.9380

XDUB

10:22:48

00029170628TRDU1

2,045

1.9340

XDUB

10:34:49

00029170675TRDU1

607

1.9340

XDUB

10:34:49

00029170676TRDU1

2,641

1.9320

XDUB

10:34:49

00029170678TRDU1

2,300

1.9280

XDUB

11:12:07

00029170781TRDU1

1,068

1.9320

XDUB

11:27:20

00029170795TRDU1

149

1.9320

XDUB

11:27:20

00029170796TRDU1

235

1.9320

XDUB

11:27:20

00029170797TRDU1

559

1.9320

XDUB

11:27:20

00029170798TRDU1

344

1.9320

XDUB

11:27:20

00029170799TRDU1

2,639

1.9280

XDUB

11:34:24

00029170811TRDU1

2,659

1.9260

XDUB

11:34:24

00029170812TRDU1

2,340

1.9180

XDUB

11:41:50

00029170826TRDU1

2,296

1.9220

XDUB

12:40:30

00029170912TRDU1

2,365

1.9200

XDUB

12:55:14

00029170932TRDU1

4,586

1.9180

XDUB

12:55:21

00029170934TRDU1

1,643

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171235TRDU1

1,643

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171236TRDU1

184

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171237TRDU1

376

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171238TRDU1

1,083

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171239TRDU1

167

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171240TRDU1

1,083

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171241TRDU1

560

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171242TRDU1

1,643

1.9260

XDUB

14:03:04

00029171243TRDU1

1,250

1.9260

XDUB

14:18:45

00029171293TRDU1

559

1.9260

XDUB

14:18:45

00029171294TRDU1

236

1.9260

XDUB

14:18:45

00029171295TRDU1

235

1.9260

XDUB

14:18:45

00029171296TRDU1

170

1.9260

XDUB

14:18:45

00029171297TRDU1

2,225

1.9260

XDUB

14:29:40

00029171372TRDU1

1,581

1.9280

XDUB

14:39:15

00029171420TRDU1

2,234

1.9280

XDUB

14:39:15

00029171422TRDU1

3,041

1.9280

XDUB

14:39:15

00029171423TRDU1

2,234

1.9260

XDUB

14:39:15

00029171424TRDU1

2,204

1.9260

XDUB

14:39:15

00029171425TRDU1

2,644

1.9280

XDUB

14:53:24

00029171535TRDU1

2,324

1.9320

XDUB

15:18:38

00029171742TRDU1

2,198

1.9320

XDUB

15:18:38

00029171743TRDU1

1,250

1.9360

XDUB

15:30:59

00029171829TRDU1

236

1.9360

XDUB

15:30:59

00029171830TRDU1

983

1.9360

XDUB

15:30:59

00029171831TRDU1

2,345

1.9400

XDUB

15:39:39

00029171869TRDU1

1,073

1.9380

XDUB

15:44:15

00029171901TRDU1

1,400

1.9380

XDUB

15:44:15

00029171902TRDU1

1,505

1.9380

XDUB

15:44:15

00029171903TRDU1

1,316

1.9380

XDUB

15:59:00

00029172045TRDU1

1,263

1.9380

XDUB

15:59:00

00029172046TRDU1

1,420

1.9360

XDUB

16:05:07

00029172076TRDU1

5,247

1.9360

XDUB

16:05:07

00029172077TRDU1

1,707

1.9360

XDUB

16:21:00

00029172158TRDU1

954

1.9360

XDUB

16:21:00

00029172159TRDU1

854

1.9360

XDUB

16:24:41

00029172177TRDU1

779

1.9360

XDUB

16:24:41

00029172178TRDU1

2,091

1.9340

XDUB

16:25:52

00029172192TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,668

1.6200

XLON

09:04:52

00029170462TRDU1

2,760

1.6200

XLON

09:34:37

00029170557TRDU1

4,621

1.6260

XLON

10:34:49

00029170677TRDU1

2,396

1.6240

XLON

10:34:49

00029170679TRDU1

2,441

1.6200

XLON

11:34:27

00029170813TRDU1

2,056

1.6180

XLON

11:34:29

00029170814TRDU1

322

1.6180

XLON

11:34:29

00029170815TRDU1

2,460

1.6160

XLON

12:55:21

00029170933TRDU1

5,216

1.6240

XLON

14:03:00

00029171234TRDU1

2,125

1.6240

XLON

14:24:01

00029171325TRDU1

165

1.6240

XLON

14:24:01

00029171326TRDU1

2,318

1.6240

XLON

14:39:15

00029171421TRDU1

2,353

1.6220

XLON

14:39:15

00029171426TRDU1

4,938

1.6220

XLON

14:39:15

00029171427TRDU1

2,279

1.6320

XLON

15:44:09

00029171899TRDU1

237

1.6320

XLON

15:44:09

00029171900TRDU1

2,495

1.6300

XLON

15:57:45

00029172043TRDU1

2,295

1.6300

XLON

16:05:07

00029172075TRDU1

2,466

1.6280

XLON

16:05:08

00029172078TRDU1

3,389

1.6280

XLON

16:25:52

00029172191TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 343725
EQS News ID: 1978077

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

