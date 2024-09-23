Jetzt bei Plus500 die weltweit gefragtesten CFDs entdecken und unzählige Handelsmöglichkeiten nutzen!-w-
23.09.2024 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 September 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9140

  

£1.6060

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8980

£1.5940

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9076

£1.5996

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,499,281 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

438

1.9020

XDUB

08:27:34

00029228015TRDU1

1,600

1.9020

XDUB

08:27:34

00029228014TRDU1

2,034

1.9000

XDUB

08:27:46

00029228017TRDU1

1,976

1.9000

XDUB

08:27:46

00029228016TRDU1

2,066

1.9060

XDUB

09:11:38

00029228217TRDU1

1,985

1.9020

XDUB

09:35:57

00029228357TRDU1

1,645

1.9080

XDUB

09:56:13

00029228426TRDU1

580

1.9080

XDUB

09:56:13

00029228425TRDU1

1,720

1.9060

XDUB

10:16:01

00029228511TRDU1

2,265

1.9000

XDUB

10:16:07

00029228513TRDU1

1,976

1.9000

XDUB

10:16:07

00029228512TRDU1

2,237

1.9100

XDUB

11:12:12

00029229079TRDU1

412

1.9140

XDUB

11:29:52

00029229195TRDU1

726

1.9140

XDUB

11:33:52

00029229202TRDU1

1,250

1.9140

XDUB

11:33:52

00029229201TRDU1

2,095

1.9140

XDUB

11:52:44

00029229321TRDU1

2,064

1.9080

XDUB

11:53:13

00029229325TRDU1

1,996

1.9080

XDUB

11:53:13

00029229322TRDU1

2,057

1.9100

XDUB

13:00:48

00029229604TRDU1

1,240

1.9120

XDUB

13:40:56

00029229813TRDU1

1,824

1.9120

XDUB

13:41:00

00029229815TRDU1

1,070

1.9120

XDUB

13:41:00

00029229814TRDU1

3,874

1.9100

XDUB

13:41:00

00029229817TRDU1

3,549

1.9060

XDUB

13:57:35

00029229860TRDU1

4,144

1.9080

XDUB

14:23:32

00029230140TRDU1

2,027

1.9100

XDUB

14:35:28

00029230217TRDU1

2,116

1.9080

XDUB

14:41:44

00029230423TRDU1

2,220

1.9060

XDUB

14:59:14

00029230764TRDU1

2,267

1.9040

XDUB

14:59:14

00029230766TRDU1

1,914

1.8980

XDUB

15:13:21

00029231067TRDU1

1,961

1.8980

XDUB

15:13:21

00029231066TRDU1

2,010

1.9120

XDUB

15:42:31

00029231307TRDU1

5,386

1.9120

XDUB

15:47:32

00029231412TRDU1

1,293

1.9120

XDUB

15:47:32

00029231411TRDU1

653

1.9120

XDUB

16:10:47

00029231723TRDU1

672

1.9120

XDUB

16:11:05

00029231730TRDU1

794

1.9120

XDUB

16:11:44

00029231738TRDU1

795

1.9120

XDUB

16:13:24

00029231749TRDU1

1,233

1.9120

XDUB

16:13:24

00029231750TRDU1

2,836

1.9120

XDUB

16:18:45

00029231868TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

367

1.5940

XLON

09:16:21

00029228239TRDU1

633

1.5940

XLON

09:16:21

00029228244TRDU1

666

1.5940

XLON

09:16:21

00029228243TRDU1

790

1.5940

XLON

09:16:21

00029228242TRDU1

610

1.5940

XLON

09:16:21

00029228241TRDU1

1,400

1.5940

XLON

09:16:21

00029228240TRDU1

2,043

1.6000

XLON

11:11:46

00029229078TRDU1

1,666

1.6020

XLON

11:53:13

00029229324TRDU1

2,716

1.6020

XLON

11:53:13

00029229323TRDU1

1,876

1.6000

XLON

13:41:00

00029229818TRDU1

327

1.6000

XLON

13:41:00

00029229816TRDU1

975

1.5960

XLON

13:57:35

00029229865TRDU1

1,126

1.5960

XLON

13:57:35

00029229861TRDU1

1,080

1.5980

XLON

14:23:32

00029230141TRDU1

989

1.5980

XLON

14:23:34

00029230142TRDU1

2,068

1.6000

XLON

14:59:14

00029230765TRDU1

2,056

1.6000

XLON

15:29:29

00029231220TRDU1

402

1.6060

XLON

16:23:05

00029231895TRDU1

878

1.6060

XLON

16:23:05

00029231894TRDU1

911

1.6060

XLON

16:23:05

00029231893TRDU1

1,421

1.6060

XLON

16:23:05

00029231892TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 348256
EQS News ID: 1992773

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

