Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

30 September 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 27 September 2024 it purchased a total of 97,185 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

72,185

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9880

  

£1.6580

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9540

£1.6280

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9736

£1.6438

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,013,979 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,977

1.9620

XDUB

08:29:47

00029257669TRDU1

4,008

1.9600

XDUB

08:35:42

00029257693TRDU1

1,954

1.9540

XDUB

08:55:52

00029257896TRDU1

1,407

1.9760

XDUB

09:53:22

00029258482TRDU1

622

1.9760

XDUB

09:53:22

00029258483TRDU1

1,932

1.9760

XDUB

10:01:04

00029258536TRDU1

2,188

1.9740

XDUB

10:01:04

00029258537TRDU1

481

1.9740

XDUB

10:01:04

00029258538TRDU1

1,525

1.9740

XDUB

10:01:04

00029258539TRDU1

2,019

1.9680

XDUB

10:21:00

00029258598TRDU1

60

1.9660

XDUB

11:33:45

00029258801TRDU1

2,275

1.9660

XDUB

11:35:07

00029258813TRDU1

1,374

1.9660

XDUB

11:35:07

00029258814TRDU1

706

1.9660

XDUB

11:39:34

00029258823TRDU1

1,278

1.9660

XDUB

11:43:57

00029258841TRDU1

1,117

1.9660

XDUB

11:48:16

00029258847TRDU1

2,014

1.9660

XDUB

11:48:16

00029258848TRDU1

1,118

1.9680

XDUB

12:26:57

00029258948TRDU1

4,895

1.9700

XDUB

12:38:25

00029258976TRDU1

500

1.9640

XDUB

12:58:46

00029259039TRDU1

154

1.9640

XDUB

12:58:46

00029259040TRDU1

2,056

1.9680

XDUB

13:37:54

00029259186TRDU1

169

1.9660

XDUB

13:40:32

00029259202TRDU1

876

1.9680

XDUB

13:51:43

00029259339TRDU1

3,550

1.9680

XDUB

13:55:08

00029259398TRDU1

2,431

1.9680

XDUB

13:55:08

00029259399TRDU1

1,954

1.9780

XDUB

14:14:15

00029259718TRDU1

2,200

1.9760

XDUB

14:40:56

00029260271TRDU1

1,462

1.9740

XDUB

14:46:48

00029260465TRDU1

2,246

1.9840

XDUB

14:56:36

00029260884TRDU1

876

1.9840

XDUB

15:05:17

00029261203TRDU1

545

1.9860

XDUB

15:08:38

00029261316TRDU1

876

1.9860

XDUB

15:08:38

00029261317TRDU1

876

1.9860

XDUB

15:14:27

00029261480TRDU1

876

1.9860

XDUB

15:18:14

00029261606TRDU1

876

1.9860

XDUB

15:22:09

00029261713TRDU1

1,215

1.9860

XDUB

15:22:09

00029261714TRDU1

591

1.9820

XDUB

15:36:17

00029262048TRDU1

1,181

1.9820

XDUB

15:40:33

00029262181TRDU1

732

1.9820

XDUB

15:40:33

00029262182TRDU1

2,328

1.9820

XDUB

15:40:33

00029262183TRDU1

3,957

1.9800

XDUB

15:41:17

00029262220TRDU1

364

1.9820

XDUB

15:51:29

00029262593TRDU1

1,500

1.9840

XDUB

16:02:38

00029262936TRDU1

691

1.9840

XDUB

16:02:38

00029262937TRDU1

2,101

1.9880

XDUB

16:14:35

00029263259TRDU1

2,052

1.9880

XDUB

16:14:35

00029263261TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

260

1.6280

XLON

08:55:52

00029257893TRDU1

1,857

1.6280

XLON

08:55:52

00029257894TRDU1

2,041

1.6280

XLON

08:55:52

00029257895TRDU1

62

1.6440

XLON

10:01:04

00029258534TRDU1

1,979

1.6440

XLON

10:01:04

00029258535TRDU1

375

1.6420

XLON

12:39:11

00029258977TRDU1

2,423

1.6420

XLON

12:39:11

00029258978TRDU1

2,116

1.6420

XLON

12:39:11

00029258979TRDU1

1,793

1.6380

XLON

13:55:08

00029259400TRDU1

1,700

1.6380

XLON

13:55:08

00029259401TRDU1

93

1.6380

XLON

13:55:08

00029259402TRDU1

740

1.6380

XLON

13:55:08

00029259403TRDU1

4,377

1.6540

XLON

15:02:55

00029261129TRDU1

2,298

1.6500

XLON

15:41:17

00029262219TRDU1

2,886

1.6580

XLON

16:25:12

00029263821TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 349703
EQS News ID: 1997767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

