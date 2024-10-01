Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 08:00:21

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

01 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 30 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9860

  

£1.6500

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9560

£1.6280

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9687

£1.6355

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,913,979 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

88

1.9820

XDUB

08:55:12

00029264571TRDU1

800

1.9820

XDUB

08:55:12

00029264570TRDU1

1,250

1.9820

XDUB

08:55:12

00029264569TRDU1

482

1.9840

XDUB

09:24:04

00029264622TRDU1

1,959

1.9860

XDUB

09:24:04

00029264621TRDU1

1,968

1.9860

XDUB

09:24:04

00029264620TRDU1

109

1.9840

XDUB

09:24:04

00029264626TRDU1

1,046

1.9840

XDUB

09:24:04

00029264625TRDU1

1,327

1.9840

XDUB

09:24:04

00029264624TRDU1

967

1.9840

XDUB

09:24:04

00029264623TRDU1

385

1.9760

XDUB

10:01:28

00029264970TRDU1

2,600

1.9760

XDUB

10:01:28

00029264969TRDU1

945

1.9760

XDUB

10:01:28

00029264968TRDU1

1,284

1.9840

XDUB

10:51:34

00029265144TRDU1

2,030

1.9840

XDUB

10:58:48

00029265171TRDU1

556

1.9840

XDUB

11:16:19

00029265255TRDU1

1,370

1.9840

XDUB

11:16:19

00029265254TRDU1

606

1.9820

XDUB

11:28:55

00029265343TRDU1

1,393

1.9820

XDUB

11:28:55

00029265344TRDU1

5

1.9820

XDUB

11:47:22

00029265394TRDU1

2,219

1.9820

XDUB

11:47:22

00029265395TRDU1

2,111

1.9820

XDUB

12:06:52

00029265451TRDU1

3,223

1.9780

XDUB

12:09:04

00029265457TRDU1

935

1.9780

XDUB

12:09:04

00029265456TRDU1

1,931

1.9680

XDUB

13:07:22

00029265748TRDU1

2,076

1.9660

XDUB

13:07:22

00029265749TRDU1

1,939

1.9620

XDUB

13:24:18

00029265823TRDU1

3,783

1.9600

XDUB

13:49:46

00029265941TRDU1

1,382

1.9560

XDUB

14:00:13

00029265983TRDU1

867

1.9560

XDUB

14:00:13

00029265982TRDU1

2,224

1.9560

XDUB

14:21:21

00029266113TRDU1

477

1.9580

XDUB

14:32:12

00029266333TRDU1

1,538

1.9580

XDUB

14:32:12

00029266332TRDU1

2,184

1.9560

XDUB

14:41:51

00029266451TRDU1

957

1.9600

XDUB

15:06:21

00029266678TRDU1

957

1.9600

XDUB

15:06:21

00029266677TRDU1

2,125

1.9600

XDUB

15:14:32

00029266856TRDU1

1,380

1.9580

XDUB

15:15:47

00029266915TRDU1

681

1.9580

XDUB

15:15:47

00029266914TRDU1

2,034

1.9620

XDUB

15:27:04

00029267110TRDU1

3,380

1.9620

XDUB

15:27:04

00029267111TRDU1

1,985

1.9620

XDUB

15:42:07

00029267380TRDU1

983

1.9600

XDUB

15:55:41

00029267516TRDU1

2,164

1.9600

XDUB

15:55:41

00029267518TRDU1

1,210

1.9600

XDUB

15:55:41

00029267517TRDU1

2,009

1.9580

XDUB

16:09:28

00029267658TRDU1

3,882

1.9600

XDUB

16:15:36

00029267733TRDU1

2,016

1.9600

XDUB

16:23:11

00029267850TRDU1

1,178

1.9600

XDUB

16:23:11

00029267849TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,684

1.6500

XLON

08:34:29

00029264508TRDU1

1,546

1.6480

XLON

10:19:17

00029265052TRDU1

1,721

1.6480

XLON

10:19:17

00029265053TRDU1

1,584

1.6360

XLON

13:24:18

00029265822TRDU1

1,603

1.6340

XLON

13:57:04

00029265962TRDU1

1,694

1.6340

XLON

14:56:09

00029266549TRDU1

1,603

1.6340

XLON

15:01:13

00029266612TRDU1

1,884

1.6340

XLON

15:15:47

00029266913TRDU1

2,581

1.6300

XLON

15:27:04

00029267109TRDU1

1,830

1.6340

XLON

15:42:07

00029267378TRDU1

1,675

1.6340

XLON

15:42:07

00029267379TRDU1

3,163

1.6280

XLON

16:09:28

00029267657TRDU1

2,161

1.6300

XLON

16:25:10

00029267872TRDU1

271

1.6300

XLON

16:25:10

00029267873TRDU1

 


