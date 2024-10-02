Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02 October 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 01 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9860 £1.6500 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9380 £1.6180 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9693 £1.6394

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,816,174 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 867 1.9700 XDUB 08:40:18 00029268379TRDU1 542 1.9700 XDUB 08:40:18 00029268378TRDU1 2,056 1.9680 XDUB 09:07:15 00029268487TRDU1 2,013 1.9680 XDUB 09:07:15 00029268486TRDU1 1,460 1.9660 XDUB 09:07:15 00029268490TRDU1 619 1.9660 XDUB 09:07:15 00029268489TRDU1 2,181 1.9660 XDUB 09:07:15 00029268488TRDU1 3,996 1.9700 XDUB 10:00:29 00029268709TRDU1 310 1.9840 XDUB 12:12:03 00029269321TRDU1 2,319 1.9820 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269341TRDU1 1,958 1.9820 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269339TRDU1 742 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269342TRDU1 1,524 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269337TRDU1 2,615 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269335TRDU1 185 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269334TRDU1 2,615 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269333TRDU1 104 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269332TRDU1 2,511 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269331TRDU1 104 1.9840 XDUB 12:13:52 00029269330TRDU1 814 1.9820 XDUB 13:36:54 00029269753TRDU1 153 1.9820 XDUB 13:36:54 00029269752TRDU1 1,247 1.9820 XDUB 13:36:54 00029269751TRDU1 153 1.9820 XDUB 13:36:54 00029269750TRDU1 1,466 1.9820 XDUB 13:36:54 00029269749TRDU1 1,466 1.9820 XDUB 13:36:54 00029269748TRDU1 1,400 1.9820 XDUB 13:36:54 00029269747TRDU1 2,031 1.9860 XDUB 14:20:05 00029270018TRDU1 1,196 1.9860 XDUB 14:20:05 00029270017TRDU1 204 1.9860 XDUB 14:20:05 00029270016TRDU1 1,196 1.9860 XDUB 14:20:05 00029270015TRDU1 4,408 1.9860 XDUB 14:20:05 00029270014TRDU1 1,196 1.9860 XDUB 14:20:05 00029270013TRDU1 2,271 1.9800 XDUB 14:35:16 00029270190TRDU1 250 1.9760 XDUB 14:36:35 00029270434TRDU1 2,051 1.9760 XDUB 14:36:35 00029270435TRDU1 652 1.9660 XDUB 14:54:08 00029271206TRDU1 3,613 1.9660 XDUB 14:54:08 00029271205TRDU1 436 1.9540 XDUB 15:06:13 00029271714TRDU1 1,925 1.9480 XDUB 15:10:54 00029271849TRDU1 3,847 1.9460 XDUB 15:20:05 00029272024TRDU1 1,576 1.9480 XDUB 15:30:27 00029272251TRDU1 600 1.9480 XDUB 15:30:27 00029272250TRDU1 1,070 1.9500 XDUB 15:39:39 00029272388TRDU1 1,929 1.9500 XDUB 16:03:44 00029272795TRDU1 731 1.9500 XDUB 16:03:44 00029272794TRDU1 1,250 1.9500 XDUB 16:03:44 00029272793TRDU1 174 1.9500 XDUB 16:03:44 00029272792TRDU1 1,912 1.9480 XDUB 16:04:39 00029272813TRDU1 1,995 1.9380 XDUB 16:13:00 00029273067TRDU1 2,013 1.9400 XDUB 16:25:01 00029273314TRDU1 1,054 1.9400 XDUB 16:25:01 00029273313TRDU1

London Stock Exchange