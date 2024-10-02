02.10.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
02-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

02 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 01 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9860

  

£1.6500

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9380

£1.6180

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9693

£1.6394

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,816,174 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

867

1.9700

XDUB

08:40:18

00029268379TRDU1

542

1.9700

XDUB

08:40:18

00029268378TRDU1

2,056

1.9680

XDUB

09:07:15

00029268487TRDU1

2,013

1.9680

XDUB

09:07:15

00029268486TRDU1

1,460

1.9660

XDUB

09:07:15

00029268490TRDU1

619

1.9660

XDUB

09:07:15

00029268489TRDU1

2,181

1.9660

XDUB

09:07:15

00029268488TRDU1

3,996

1.9700

XDUB

10:00:29

00029268709TRDU1

310

1.9840

XDUB

12:12:03

00029269321TRDU1

2,319

1.9820

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269341TRDU1

1,958

1.9820

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269339TRDU1

742

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269342TRDU1

1,524

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269337TRDU1

2,615

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269335TRDU1

185

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269334TRDU1

2,615

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269333TRDU1

104

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269332TRDU1

2,511

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269331TRDU1

104

1.9840

XDUB

12:13:52

00029269330TRDU1

814

1.9820

XDUB

13:36:54

00029269753TRDU1

153

1.9820

XDUB

13:36:54

00029269752TRDU1

1,247

1.9820

XDUB

13:36:54

00029269751TRDU1

153

1.9820

XDUB

13:36:54

00029269750TRDU1

1,466

1.9820

XDUB

13:36:54

00029269749TRDU1

1,466

1.9820

XDUB

13:36:54

00029269748TRDU1

1,400

1.9820

XDUB

13:36:54

00029269747TRDU1

2,031

1.9860

XDUB

14:20:05

00029270018TRDU1

1,196

1.9860

XDUB

14:20:05

00029270017TRDU1

204

1.9860

XDUB

14:20:05

00029270016TRDU1

1,196

1.9860

XDUB

14:20:05

00029270015TRDU1

4,408

1.9860

XDUB

14:20:05

00029270014TRDU1

1,196

1.9860

XDUB

14:20:05

00029270013TRDU1

2,271

1.9800

XDUB

14:35:16

00029270190TRDU1

250

1.9760

XDUB

14:36:35

00029270434TRDU1

2,051

1.9760

XDUB

14:36:35

00029270435TRDU1

652

1.9660

XDUB

14:54:08

00029271206TRDU1

3,613

1.9660

XDUB

14:54:08

00029271205TRDU1

436

1.9540

XDUB

15:06:13

00029271714TRDU1

1,925

1.9480

XDUB

15:10:54

00029271849TRDU1

3,847

1.9460

XDUB

15:20:05

00029272024TRDU1

1,576

1.9480

XDUB

15:30:27

00029272251TRDU1

600

1.9480

XDUB

15:30:27

00029272250TRDU1

1,070

1.9500

XDUB

15:39:39

00029272388TRDU1

1,929

1.9500

XDUB

16:03:44

00029272795TRDU1

731

1.9500

XDUB

16:03:44

00029272794TRDU1

1,250

1.9500

XDUB

16:03:44

00029272793TRDU1

174

1.9500

XDUB

16:03:44

00029272792TRDU1

1,912

1.9480

XDUB

16:04:39

00029272813TRDU1

1,995

1.9380

XDUB

16:13:00

00029273067TRDU1

2,013

1.9400

XDUB

16:25:01

00029273314TRDU1

1,054

1.9400

XDUB

16:25:01

00029273313TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

983

1.6380

XLON

09:07:16

00029268491TRDU1

1,100

1.6420

XLON

09:48:51

00029268674TRDU1

2,302

1.6400

XLON

10:01:04

00029268713TRDU1

1,124

1.6400

XLON

10:01:04

00029268712TRDU1

2,358

1.6500

XLON

12:13:52

00029269340TRDU1

3,859

1.6500

XLON

12:13:52

00029269338TRDU1

500

1.6500

XLON

12:13:52

00029269336TRDU1

102

1.6500

XLON

14:20:10

00029270022TRDU1

1,958

1.6500

XLON

14:20:10

00029270021TRDU1

836

1.6500

XLON

14:20:10

00029270020TRDU1

1,400

1.6500

XLON

14:20:10

00029270019TRDU1

636

1.6380

XLON

14:41:53

00029270736TRDU1

1,446

1.6380

XLON

14:41:53

00029270735TRDU1

2,035

1.6220

XLON

15:11:20

00029271859TRDU1

2,019

1.6240

XLON

15:49:39

00029272651TRDU1

2,342

1.6180

XLON

16:26:39

00029273491TRDU1

 


Nachrichten