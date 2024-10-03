Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

03 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 02 October 2024 it purchased a total of 96,121 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

21,121

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9720

  

£1.6340

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9420

£1.6200

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9573

£1.6287

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,720,053 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,250

1.9720

XDUB

09:36:01

00029274277TRDU1

2,285

1.9720

XDUB

09:36:01

00029274278TRDU1

1,300

1.9700

XDUB

09:40:20

00029274297TRDU1

752

1.9700

XDUB

09:40:20

00029274298TRDU1

1,286

1.9700

XDUB

09:40:20

00029274299TRDU1

659

1.9700

XDUB

09:40:20

00029274300TRDU1

2,055

1.9640

XDUB

09:46:01

00029274331TRDU1

1,200

1.9540

XDUB

10:00:32

00029274427TRDU1

784

1.9540

XDUB

10:00:32

00029274428TRDU1

1,618

1.9460

XDUB

10:21:56

00029274599TRDU1

429

1.9460

XDUB

10:21:56

00029274600TRDU1

2,757

1.9500

XDUB

11:00:03

00029274757TRDU1

895

1.9500

XDUB

11:00:03

00029274758TRDU1

133

1.9480

XDUB

11:25:53

00029274862TRDU1

1,368

1.9480

XDUB

11:25:53

00029274863TRDU1

482

1.9480

XDUB

11:25:53

00029274864TRDU1

2,055

1.9440

XDUB

12:07:20

00029275056TRDU1

128

1.9440

XDUB

12:07:20

00029275057TRDU1

2,119

1.9440

XDUB

12:07:20

00029275059TRDU1

1,218

1.9420

XDUB

12:07:20

00029275060TRDU1

1,032

1.9420

XDUB

12:07:20

00029275061TRDU1

4,180

1.9500

XDUB

12:30:10

00029275123TRDU1

4,140

1.9560

XDUB

13:15:21

00029275348TRDU1

2,106

1.9580

XDUB

13:29:08

00029275542TRDU1

2,307

1.9580

XDUB

13:36:18

00029275575TRDU1

1,400

1.9560

XDUB

14:23:01

00029275747TRDU1

706

1.9560

XDUB

14:23:01

00029275748TRDU1

444

1.9540

XDUB

14:25:19

00029275797TRDU1

734

1.9540

XDUB

14:25:19

00029275798TRDU1

1,010

1.9540

XDUB

14:25:23

00029275799TRDU1

3,783

1.9540

XDUB

14:30:24

00029275817TRDU1

1,193

1.9500

XDUB

14:41:47

00029276024TRDU1

777

1.9500

XDUB

14:41:47

00029276025TRDU1

3,259

1.9600

XDUB

15:16:46

00029276679TRDU1

3,981

1.9600

XDUB

15:16:46

00029276680TRDU1

615

1.9600

XDUB

15:16:46

00029276681TRDU1

3,599

1.9640

XDUB

15:29:16

00029276756TRDU1

2,107

1.9620

XDUB

15:29:16

00029276757TRDU1

1,967

1.9640

XDUB

15:52:03

00029276951TRDU1

3,934

1.9620

XDUB

16:00:07

00029277034TRDU1

2,055

1.9620

XDUB

16:07:17

00029277066TRDU1

2,245

1.9620

XDUB

16:11:29

00029277101TRDU1

603

1.9620

XDUB

16:23:00

00029277190TRDU1

189

1.9620

XDUB

16:23:00

00029277191TRDU1

1,861

1.9620

XDUB

16:23:00

00029277192TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,322

1.6340

XLON

09:40:20

00029274301TRDU1

2,021

1.6340

XLON

09:40:20

00029274302TRDU1

136

1.6240

XLON

10:46:44

00029274712TRDU1

1,909

1.6240

XLON

10:46:44

00029274713TRDU1

2,083

1.6200

XLON

12:07:20

00029275058TRDU1

1,100

1.6240

XLON

12:30:14

00029275124TRDU1

926

1.6240

XLON

12:30:14

00029275125TRDU1

1,567

1.6300

XLON

13:24:47

00029275509TRDU1

666

1.6300

XLON

13:24:47

00029275510TRDU1

1,336

1.6260

XLON

14:30:25

00029275818TRDU1

860

1.6260

XLON

14:30:25

00029275819TRDU1

1,369

1.6260

XLON

14:30:25

00029275820TRDU1

662

1.6260

XLON

14:30:25

00029275821TRDU1

4,164

1.6340

XLON

15:29:16

00029276755TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 350579
EQS News ID: 2001011

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

