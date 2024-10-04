04.10.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
04-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

04 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 03 October 2024 it purchased a total of 96,737 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

21,737

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9900

  

£1.6700

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9700

£1.6660

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9836

£1.6670

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,623,316 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,264

1.9700

XDUB

09:30:13

00029278175TRDU1

2,907

1.9700

XDUB

09:32:26

00029278188TRDU1

977

1.9700

XDUB

09:32:26

00029278189TRDU1

449

1.9700

XDUB

09:32:26

00029278190TRDU1

1,694

1.9700

XDUB

10:17:17

00029278389TRDU1

378

1.9700

XDUB

10:17:17

00029278388TRDU1

1,400

1.9880

XDUB

12:46:44

00029278859TRDU1

1,306

1.9880

XDUB

12:46:44

00029278860TRDU1

2,706

1.9880

XDUB

12:46:44

00029278861TRDU1

273

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:04

00029278870TRDU1

1,938

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:04

00029278869TRDU1

273

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:04

00029278868TRDU1

133

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:04

00029278867TRDU1

510

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:04

00029278871TRDU1

1,834

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:04

00029278873TRDU1

1,834

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:04

00029278872TRDU1

510

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:05

00029278874TRDU1

900

1.9900

XDUB

12:50:16

00029278875TRDU1

1,297

1.9900

XDUB

12:57:09

00029278921TRDU1

2,723

1.9900

XDUB

12:57:09

00029278920TRDU1

4,157

1.9880

XDUB

12:57:09

00029278922TRDU1

2,288

1.9760

XDUB

13:28:35

00029279074TRDU1

1,951

1.9780

XDUB

13:39:24

00029279173TRDU1

1,902

1.9820

XDUB

14:15:47

00029279307TRDU1

190

1.9820

XDUB

14:15:47

00029279306TRDU1

3,890

1.9800

XDUB

14:21:28

00029279381TRDU1

1,946

1.9800

XDUB

14:21:28

00029279380TRDU1

2,260

1.9820

XDUB

14:45:24

00029279652TRDU1

4,065

1.9840

XDUB

14:51:27

00029279699TRDU1

1,803

1.9900

XDUB

15:13:16

00029279921TRDU1

171

1.9900

XDUB

15:13:16

00029279920TRDU1

1,964

1.9880

XDUB

15:13:16

00029279922TRDU1

2,324

1.9880

XDUB

15:29:07

00029280379TRDU1

1,976

1.9880

XDUB

15:38:14

00029280634TRDU1

1,944

1.9880

XDUB

15:38:14

00029280633TRDU1

212

1.9880

XDUB

15:51:46

00029281185TRDU1

391

1.9880

XDUB

15:51:46

00029281184TRDU1

1,622

1.9880

XDUB

15:51:46

00029281183TRDU1

780

1.9860

XDUB

15:58:29

00029281339TRDU1

587

1.9860

XDUB

15:58:29

00029281338TRDU1

1,524

1.9860

XDUB

15:58:29

00029281337TRDU1

1,546

1.9860

XDUB

15:58:29

00029281336TRDU1

1,568

1.9860

XDUB

16:13:41

00029281525TRDU1

2,968

1.9860

XDUB

16:13:41

00029281524TRDU1

2,665

1.9840

XDUB

16:25:46

00029282048TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,435

1.6660

XLON

14:45:24

00029279653TRDU1

640

1.6660

XLON

14:45:24

00029279654TRDU1

3,392

1.6660

XLON

14:45:24

00029279655TRDU1

1,087

1.6700

XLON

15:13:16

00029279923TRDU1

992

1.6700

XLON

15:13:23

00029279930TRDU1

1

1.6680

XLON

15:30:05

00029280388TRDU1

1,595

1.6680

XLON

15:30:05

00029280387TRDU1

700

1.6680

XLON

15:30:05

00029280386TRDU1

105

1.6680

XLON

15:30:05

00029280385TRDU1

1,270

1.6680

XLON

15:30:05

00029280389TRDU1

780

1.6680

XLON

15:30:05

00029280390TRDU1

2,148

1.6680

XLON

15:59:19

00029281344TRDU1

2,183

1.6660

XLON

15:59:20

00029281345TRDU1

2,232

1.6660

XLON

16:16:24

00029281590TRDU1

2,177

1.6660

XLON

16:16:24

00029281589TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 350861
EQS News ID: 2001753

 
