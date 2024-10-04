Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04 October 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 03 October 2024 it purchased a total of 96,737 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 21,737 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9900 £1.6700 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9700 £1.6660 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9836 £1.6670

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,623,316 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,264 1.9700 XDUB 09:30:13 00029278175TRDU1 2,907 1.9700 XDUB 09:32:26 00029278188TRDU1 977 1.9700 XDUB 09:32:26 00029278189TRDU1 449 1.9700 XDUB 09:32:26 00029278190TRDU1 1,694 1.9700 XDUB 10:17:17 00029278389TRDU1 378 1.9700 XDUB 10:17:17 00029278388TRDU1 1,400 1.9880 XDUB 12:46:44 00029278859TRDU1 1,306 1.9880 XDUB 12:46:44 00029278860TRDU1 2,706 1.9880 XDUB 12:46:44 00029278861TRDU1 273 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:04 00029278870TRDU1 1,938 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:04 00029278869TRDU1 273 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:04 00029278868TRDU1 133 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:04 00029278867TRDU1 510 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:04 00029278871TRDU1 1,834 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:04 00029278873TRDU1 1,834 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:04 00029278872TRDU1 510 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:05 00029278874TRDU1 900 1.9900 XDUB 12:50:16 00029278875TRDU1 1,297 1.9900 XDUB 12:57:09 00029278921TRDU1 2,723 1.9900 XDUB 12:57:09 00029278920TRDU1 4,157 1.9880 XDUB 12:57:09 00029278922TRDU1 2,288 1.9760 XDUB 13:28:35 00029279074TRDU1 1,951 1.9780 XDUB 13:39:24 00029279173TRDU1 1,902 1.9820 XDUB 14:15:47 00029279307TRDU1 190 1.9820 XDUB 14:15:47 00029279306TRDU1 3,890 1.9800 XDUB 14:21:28 00029279381TRDU1 1,946 1.9800 XDUB 14:21:28 00029279380TRDU1 2,260 1.9820 XDUB 14:45:24 00029279652TRDU1 4,065 1.9840 XDUB 14:51:27 00029279699TRDU1 1,803 1.9900 XDUB 15:13:16 00029279921TRDU1 171 1.9900 XDUB 15:13:16 00029279920TRDU1 1,964 1.9880 XDUB 15:13:16 00029279922TRDU1 2,324 1.9880 XDUB 15:29:07 00029280379TRDU1 1,976 1.9880 XDUB 15:38:14 00029280634TRDU1 1,944 1.9880 XDUB 15:38:14 00029280633TRDU1 212 1.9880 XDUB 15:51:46 00029281185TRDU1 391 1.9880 XDUB 15:51:46 00029281184TRDU1 1,622 1.9880 XDUB 15:51:46 00029281183TRDU1 780 1.9860 XDUB 15:58:29 00029281339TRDU1 587 1.9860 XDUB 15:58:29 00029281338TRDU1 1,524 1.9860 XDUB 15:58:29 00029281337TRDU1 1,546 1.9860 XDUB 15:58:29 00029281336TRDU1 1,568 1.9860 XDUB 16:13:41 00029281525TRDU1 2,968 1.9860 XDUB 16:13:41 00029281524TRDU1 2,665 1.9840 XDUB 16:25:46 00029282048TRDU1

London Stock Exchange