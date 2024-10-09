Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09 October 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 08 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.0500 £1.7120 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.0350 £1.7040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.0429 £1.7089

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,519,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,313 2.0400 XDUB 13:44:26 00029289769TRDU1 13,266 2.0450 XDUB 14:42:04 00029290254TRDU1 2,018 2.0450 XDUB 14:42:04 00029290253TRDU1 2,298 2.0450 XDUB 14:42:04 00029290252TRDU1 1,993 2.0400 XDUB 14:49:45 00029290625TRDU1 1,459 2.0400 XDUB 14:49:45 00029290624TRDU1 1,975 2.0450 XDUB 14:55:04 00029290725TRDU1 1,918 2.0450 XDUB 14:55:04 00029290724TRDU1 2,259 2.0450 XDUB 14:56:52 00029290763TRDU1 2,320 2.0450 XDUB 15:10:09 00029290941TRDU1 3,020 2.0500 XDUB 15:11:38 00029290985TRDU1 1,170 2.0500 XDUB 15:11:38 00029290984TRDU1 1,250 2.0450 XDUB 15:14:17 00029291015TRDU1 15 2.0450 XDUB 15:14:17 00029291014TRDU1 1,058 2.0450 XDUB 15:14:17 00029291016TRDU1 2,220 2.0350 XDUB 15:25:28 00029291210TRDU1 2,038 2.0350 XDUB 15:25:28 00029291209TRDU1 482 2.0400 XDUB 15:38:25 00029291355TRDU1 1,500 2.0400 XDUB 15:38:25 00029291354TRDU1 81 2.0400 XDUB 15:38:25 00029291353TRDU1 1,077 2.0450 XDUB 15:47:32 00029291446TRDU1 1,700 2.0450 XDUB 15:47:32 00029291445TRDU1 494 2.0450 XDUB 15:47:32 00029291444TRDU1 827 2.0450 XDUB 15:50:09 00029291479TRDU1 1,110 2.0450 XDUB 15:50:09 00029291478TRDU1 344 2.0450 XDUB 15:50:09 00029291477TRDU1 703 2.0400 XDUB 15:52:11 00029291508TRDU1 2,540 2.0400 XDUB 15:52:11 00029291507TRDU1 2,540 2.0400 XDUB 15:52:11 00029291506TRDU1 1,931 2.0350 XDUB 15:59:30 00029291617TRDU1 1,310 2.0400 XDUB 16:11:17 00029291824TRDU1 706 2.0400 XDUB 16:11:17 00029291823TRDU1 2,189 2.0400 XDUB 16:11:17 00029291822TRDU1 1,930 2.0400 XDUB 16:11:17 00029291821TRDU1 2,025 2.0400 XDUB 16:11:17 00029291819TRDU1 2,273 2.0450 XDUB 16:16:19 00029291888TRDU1 1,986 2.0450 XDUB 16:21:19 00029291958TRDU1 2,662 2.0450 XDUB 16:27:34 00029292086TRDU1

London Stock Exchange