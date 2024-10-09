09.10.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

09 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 08 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0500

  

£1.7120

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0350

£1.7040

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0429

£1.7089

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,519,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,313

2.0400

XDUB

13:44:26

00029289769TRDU1

13,266

2.0450

XDUB

14:42:04

00029290254TRDU1

2,018

2.0450

XDUB

14:42:04

00029290253TRDU1

2,298

2.0450

XDUB

14:42:04

00029290252TRDU1

1,993

2.0400

XDUB

14:49:45

00029290625TRDU1

1,459

2.0400

XDUB

14:49:45

00029290624TRDU1

1,975

2.0450

XDUB

14:55:04

00029290725TRDU1

1,918

2.0450

XDUB

14:55:04

00029290724TRDU1

2,259

2.0450

XDUB

14:56:52

00029290763TRDU1

2,320

2.0450

XDUB

15:10:09

00029290941TRDU1

3,020

2.0500

XDUB

15:11:38

00029290985TRDU1

1,170

2.0500

XDUB

15:11:38

00029290984TRDU1

1,250

2.0450

XDUB

15:14:17

00029291015TRDU1

15

2.0450

XDUB

15:14:17

00029291014TRDU1

1,058

2.0450

XDUB

15:14:17

00029291016TRDU1

2,220

2.0350

XDUB

15:25:28

00029291210TRDU1

2,038

2.0350

XDUB

15:25:28

00029291209TRDU1

482

2.0400

XDUB

15:38:25

00029291355TRDU1

1,500

2.0400

XDUB

15:38:25

00029291354TRDU1

81

2.0400

XDUB

15:38:25

00029291353TRDU1

1,077

2.0450

XDUB

15:47:32

00029291446TRDU1

1,700

2.0450

XDUB

15:47:32

00029291445TRDU1

494

2.0450

XDUB

15:47:32

00029291444TRDU1

827

2.0450

XDUB

15:50:09

00029291479TRDU1

1,110

2.0450

XDUB

15:50:09

00029291478TRDU1

344

2.0450

XDUB

15:50:09

00029291477TRDU1

703

2.0400

XDUB

15:52:11

00029291508TRDU1

2,540

2.0400

XDUB

15:52:11

00029291507TRDU1

2,540

2.0400

XDUB

15:52:11

00029291506TRDU1

1,931

2.0350

XDUB

15:59:30

00029291617TRDU1

1,310

2.0400

XDUB

16:11:17

00029291824TRDU1

706

2.0400

XDUB

16:11:17

00029291823TRDU1

2,189

2.0400

XDUB

16:11:17

00029291822TRDU1

1,930

2.0400

XDUB

16:11:17

00029291821TRDU1

2,025

2.0400

XDUB

16:11:17

00029291819TRDU1

2,273

2.0450

XDUB

16:16:19

00029291888TRDU1

1,986

2.0450

XDUB

16:21:19

00029291958TRDU1

2,662

2.0450

XDUB

16:27:34

00029292086TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,023

1.7060

XLON

13:52:07

00029289844TRDU1

6,117

1.7100

XLON

14:59:07

00029290798TRDU1

6,126

1.7100

XLON

14:59:07

00029290797TRDU1

2,286

1.7080

XLON

15:52:11

00029291505TRDU1

684

1.7040

XLON

15:52:55

00029291513TRDU1

2,329

1.7060

XLON

16:11:17

00029291818TRDU1

2,198

1.7060

XLON

16:11:17

00029291820TRDU1

637

1.7120

XLON

16:27:08

00029292079TRDU1

1,300

1.7120

XLON

16:27:08

00029292078TRDU1

1,300

1.7120

XLON

16:27:08

00029292077TRDU1

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 351691
EQS News ID: 2004601

 
