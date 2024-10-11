11.10.2024 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10 October 2024 it purchased a total of 93,150 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

71,836

21,314

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0700

  

£1.7340

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0200

£1.6940

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.0338

£1.7057

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,326,493 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,444

2.0700

XDUB

08:11:15

00029296075TRDU1

1,723

2.0600

XDUB

08:18:15

00029296093TRDU1

1,831

2.0550

XDUB

08:50:08

00029296282TRDU1

2,009

2.0550

XDUB

08:50:08

00029296281TRDU1

4,050

2.0300

XDUB

09:30:50

00029296383TRDU1

947

2.0350

XDUB

09:30:50

00029296382TRDU1

916

2.0350

XDUB

09:30:50

00029296381TRDU1

1,991

2.0400

XDUB

10:23:21

00029296478TRDU1

292

2.0450

XDUB

10:34:50

00029296593TRDU1

3,970

2.0450

XDUB

10:34:50

00029296592TRDU1

804

2.0500

XDUB

11:18:06

00029296812TRDU1

1,113

2.0500

XDUB

11:18:06

00029296811TRDU1

1,760

2.0450

XDUB

11:22:46

00029296937TRDU1

1,849

2.0450

XDUB

11:22:46

00029296936TRDU1

210

2.0400

XDUB

11:58:50

00029297239TRDU1

88

2.0400

XDUB

11:58:50

00029297243TRDU1

450

2.0400

XDUB

11:58:50

00029297242TRDU1

1,500

2.0400

XDUB

11:58:50

00029297241TRDU1

1,412

2.0400

XDUB

11:58:50

00029297240TRDU1

919

2.0400

XDUB

12:45:03

00029297446TRDU1

1,050

2.0400

XDUB

12:45:03

00029297445TRDU1

1,924

2.0400

XDUB

13:03:26

00029297502TRDU1

1,250

2.0350

XDUB

13:21:15

00029297671TRDU1

1,302

2.0300

XDUB

13:30:04

00029297711TRDU1

601

2.0300

XDUB

13:30:04

00029297714TRDU1

1,500

2.0300

XDUB

13:30:04

00029297713TRDU1

1,746

2.0300

XDUB

13:30:04

00029297712TRDU1

1,617

2.0300

XDUB

13:45:44

00029297908TRDU1

286

2.0300

XDUB

13:45:44

00029297909TRDU1

616

2.0300

XDUB

14:20:43

00029298134TRDU1

1,187

2.0300

XDUB

14:20:43

00029298133TRDU1

1,733

2.0250

XDUB

14:28:39

00029298154TRDU1

1,096

2.0250

XDUB

14:34:07

00029298210TRDU1

637

2.0250

XDUB

14:34:07

00029298209TRDU1

353

2.0250

XDUB

14:34:07

00029298208TRDU1

1,717

2.0250

XDUB

14:34:07

00029298207TRDU1

1,015

2.0200

XDUB

14:44:14

00029298328TRDU1

4,120

2.0250

XDUB

15:11:20

00029298694TRDU1

694

2.0200

XDUB

15:12:53

00029298704TRDU1

1,938

2.0200

XDUB

15:13:25

00029298710TRDU1

2,032

2.0200

XDUB

15:13:25

00029298709TRDU1

633

2.0200

XDUB

15:13:25

00029298708TRDU1

705

2.0200

XDUB

15:13:25

00029298707TRDU1

691

2.0200

XDUB

15:29:34

00029299050TRDU1

688

2.0200

XDUB

15:34:04

00029299107TRDU1

3,569

2.0250

XDUB

15:38:36

00029299161TRDU1

1,745

2.0200

XDUB

15:49:34

00029299238TRDU1

1,250

2.0250

XDUB

16:14:40

00029299490TRDU1

1,250

2.0250

XDUB

16:14:40

00029299491TRDU1

307

2.0250

XDUB

16:16:49

00029299501TRDU1

1,250

2.0250

XDUB

16:16:49

00029299500TRDU1

806

2.0250

XDUB

16:20:09

00029299512TRDU1

1,250

2.0250

XDUB

16:20:09

00029299511TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,377

1.7340

XLON

08:11:15

00029296074TRDU1

8

1.7120

XLON

10:31:29

00029296585TRDU1

768

1.7100

XLON

10:31:29

00029296586TRDU1

1,498

1.7100

XLON

10:31:29

00029296587TRDU1

45

1.7080

XLON

10:34:50

00029296590TRDU1

2,189

1.7080

XLON

10:34:50

00029296591TRDU1

2,181

1.7080

XLON

11:58:37

00029297238TRDU1

1,500

1.7040

XLON

13:20:03

00029297644TRDU1

2,795

1.7040

XLON

13:20:03

00029297645TRDU1

2,037

1.7000

XLON

13:54:36

00029298015TRDU1

2,100

1.6940

XLON

14:40:32

00029298285TRDU1

3,816

1.6940

XLON

15:39:29

00029299168TRDU1

 


