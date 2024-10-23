23.10.2024 08:00:28

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
23-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                         23 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 October 2024 it purchased a total of 182,613 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

159,346

23,267

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.145

£1.774

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.115

£1.768

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.135451

£1.770287

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,098,240 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4910

2.125

XDUB

 08:10:56

00071974999TRLO0

1885

2.120

XDUB

 08:10:58

00071975003TRLO0

3298

2.120

XDUB

 08:10:58

00071975004TRLO0

5856

2.125

XDUB

 08:50:11

00071976145TRLO0

1177

2.125

XDUB

 08:58:42

00071976409TRLO0

5131

2.115

XDUB

 09:33:28

00071977835TRLO0

5220

2.125

XDUB

 09:36:52

00071978013TRLO0

5672

2.130

XDUB

 10:22:06

00071979220TRLO0

4987

2.130

XDUB

 10:22:06

00071979221TRLO0

1000

2.130

XDUB

 10:22:06

00071979222TRLO0

4800

2.130

XDUB

 10:22:06

00071979223TRLO0

4862

2.125

XDUB

 10:22:09

00071979228TRLO0

1000

2.120

XDUB

 10:51:51

00071980426TRLO0

5360

2.125

XDUB

 11:24:51

00071981281TRLO0

47

2.135

XDUB

 12:13:56

00071982891TRLO0

4725

2.140

XDUB

 12:53:40

00071984622TRLO0

4759

2.140

XDUB

 12:53:40

00071984623TRLO0

5726

2.140

XDUB

 12:53:40

00071984624TRLO0

5270

2.140

XDUB

 13:30:02

00071985660TRLO0

14111

2.140

XDUB

 13:30:02

00071985661TRLO0

5461

2.135

XDUB

 14:07:31

00071986871TRLO0

3144

2.135

XDUB

 14:07:39

00071986874TRLO0

2192

2.135

XDUB

 14:18:39

00071987433TRLO0

3804

2.135

XDUB

 14:18:39

00071987434TRLO0

1813

2.135

XDUB

 14:18:39

00071987435TRLO0

1177

2.140

XDUB

 14:42:39

00071988961TRLO0

9219

2.140

XDUB

 15:10:09

00071991572TRLO0

1000

2.140

XDUB

 15:10:09

00071991573TRLO0

641

2.140

XDUB

 15:35:58

00071994055TRLO0

536

2.140

XDUB

 15:35:58

00071994056TRLO0

46

2.140

XDUB

 16:00:28

00071995648TRLO0

1000

2.140

XDUB

 16:00:28

00071995649TRLO0

2019

2.140

XDUB

 16:00:28

00071995650TRLO0

551

2.140

XDUB

 16:00:28

00071995651TRLO0

17664

2.145

XDUB

 16:04:58

00071996040TRLO0

420

2.145

XDUB

 16:04:58

00071996041TRLO0

6301

2.145

XDUB

 16:06:58

00071996225TRLO0

1000

2.145

XDUB

 16:06:58

00071996226TRLO0

11562

2.145

XDUB

 16:06:58

00071996227TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

871

176.80

XLON

 08:10:58

00071975001TRLO0

2079

176.80

XLON

 08:10:58

00071975002TRLO0

2842

176.80

XLON

 09:00:34

00071976506TRLO0

78

176.80

XLON

 09:00:34

00071976507TRLO0

1843

176.80

XLON

 09:03:29

00071976626TRLO0

983

176.80

XLON

 09:33:28

00071977825TRLO0

2699

176.80

XLON

 09:33:28

00071977826TRLO0

3206

177.40

XLON

 10:22:09

00071979227TRLO0

3137

177.20

XLON

 10:30:39

00071979690TRLO0

2936

177.00

XLON

 10:51:51

00071980425TRLO0

2327

177.40

XLON

 10:54:49

00071980487TRLO0

266

177.40

XLON

 10:54:49

00071980488TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 354467
EQS News ID: 2013827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

