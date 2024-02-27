California American Water Seeks Dismissal Of Condemnation Suit

(RTTNews) - California American Water said it filed a motion asking the Monterey County Superior Court to dismiss the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District's lawsuit seeking a government takeover of the company's Monterey Peninsula water system through eminent domain.

The motion argued that the District's lawsuit fails to meet fundamental legal requirements necessary to proceed with such a significant action and should be dismissed. The motion is scheduled for a hearing by the court on April 26, 2024.

"The condemnation suit is going to waste millions of dollars in legal fees negatively impacting our residents, and we believe the District has neither the legal standing nor technical expertise to provide retail water service on the Monterey Peninsula," said Evan Jacobs, Senior Director of External Affairs for California American Water.

California American Water asserts that the District's lawsuit improperly seeks to take property outside the boundaries of the District's territory.