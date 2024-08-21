California Healthcare Provider Expands Knightscope Robot Contract

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that a long standing healthcare client based in California has expanded its contract subscribing to another K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”). The client originally deployed their first K5 ASR in 2023 and, based off that success, it was decided that a second robot would be added for a second location.

Healthcare organizations across the US have partnered with Knightscope for many years to make advancements in various critical areas such as emergency communications, physical safety and improving patient satisfaction. The adoption of such technologies may even aid healthcare organizations in maintaining or increasing their HCAHPS scores, which is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care.

The fifth generation of the K5 ASR is driven by proprietary AI software that enhances safety measures at the property while providing visitors with a unique, interactive guest experience with bank-specific graphics, a client-chosen voice for custom audio broadcast messaging, improved access to emergency services and plenty of opportunities for robot selfies.

The K5 is the Company’s fully autonomous (i.e., no human intervention needed to operate) outdoor robot capable of watching over a property 24/7/365. The robot’s commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid investigations.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

