|
21.12.2023 02:07:23
Calliditas Therapeutics' Kidney Disease Drug Gets FDA Approval; Stock Surges
(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved TARPEYO or budesonide delayed release capsules to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgAN at risk for disease progression.
CALT closed Wednesday's regular trading at $22.48 up $1.44 or 6.84%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $5.95 or 26.47%.
TARPEYO was first approved in December 2021 under accelerated approval, based on the surrogate marker of proteinuria.
TARPEYO is now the first fully FDA-approved treatment for IgAN based on a measure of kidney function, Calliditas said.
The approval is based on data from the company's Phase 3 NefIgArd clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, study that assessed the efficacy and safety of TARPEYO dosed at 16 mg once daily versus placebo on a background of optimized RASi therapy in adult patients with primary IgAN.
According to the company, TARPEYO is available exclusively through Calliditas specialty pharmacy, Biologics by McKesson.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu McKesson Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert McKesson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in McKesson von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.12.23
|S&P 500 aktuell: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|S&P 500-Papier McKesson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein McKesson-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.23
|S&P 500-Papier McKesson-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in McKesson von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.11.23
|S&P 500-Papier McKesson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in McKesson von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.23
|S&P 500-Wert McKesson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in McKesson von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
15.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
15.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)