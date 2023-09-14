Caltrans Awards Granite Sequoia National Forest Storm Damage Repair Project

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a time and materials contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Granite will clear and repair multiple rock and mudslide areas to restore access through the Sequoia National Forest near Kings Canyon National Park. The project, funded by Caltrans, is expected to generate $12.5 million of work and will be included in Granite's third-quarter CAP.

Kings Canyon National Park's breathtaking landscapes and majestic vistas have temporarily become inaccessible due to the severe impact of the winter storms during the 2022/2023 season. Multiple rock and mudslides have blocked and washed out several remote State Route 180 (SR 180) sections, disrupting the vital link to Kings Canyon National Park. To restore access, Granite crews will clear debris, rocks, and mudslides; construct retaining walls to enhance the roadway's stability and safeguard it from future erosion and landslides; install drainage systems to manage runoff effectively; and reconstruct sections of SR 180, allowing for a safe passage along this route.

"Granite has a long history of partnering with Caltrans District 6 to find innovative solutions to urgent and complex transportation system needs,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Carter Rohrbough. "We look forward to working again with Caltrans District 6 to restore safe access for local and visitor traffic wanting to visit the breathtaking views of Kings Canyon National Park.”

The project began in August 2023 and is expected to be completed in June 2024.

