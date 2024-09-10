|
10.09.2024 19:48:31
Cameco, Teck amongst top performing stocks on TSX over past three years
Canadian mining leaders Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) and Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) have both made the list of top performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over the last three years.On Tuesday, the Exchange unveiled its sixth annual ranking of the 30 best-performing stocks based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period, with Cameco taking the #14 spot (+186%) and Teck at #24 (+140%).Four other companies in the mining sector also made this year’s TSX30: China Gold International Resources at #11 (+208%), Filo at #21 (+144%), Dynacor Group at #27 (+136%), and Alamos Gold at #30 (+134%).The 2024 list underscores how these companies are driving advancements in sectors such as energy, electrification, and critical minerals, while delivering strong investor returns and shaping Canada’s economy, the TSX stated.“This year’s TSX30 reflects the leadership and innovation of Canadian companies as Canada transitions to a cleaner energy future,” said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of TSX.“These top performers are shaping the future of Canada’s economy and ensuring our strengths in energy and mining align with the emerging technology sector to keep Canada competitive on the global stage.”“As one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel, we have benefitted from the increasing demand for nuclear power while continuing to enhance value for investors through our disciplined strategy that aligns our operational, marketing and financial decisions,” Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said in a company press release.The 2024 ranking is dominated by three sectors — oil & gas, industrial products & services, and mining — accounting for 25 of the 30 companies on the list. Mining companies alone made up one-fifth of the list. See the full list here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
