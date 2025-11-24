Gemini Aktie
ISIN: CA36865S1065
|
24.11.2025 21:05:00
Can Alphabet's Gemini 3 Overtake ChatGPT?
After being caught off guard on the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot front just a few short years ago, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and its Gemini chatbot have steadily caught up with OpenAI's ChatGPT.Alphabet released Gemini 3 this month. The company claims it offers "PhD-level reasoning" for various tasks, providing context about what you're trying to learn. It's also less prone to "flattery" than its rival.But will it be enough to keep Alphabet at the forefront of AI chatbots? Here's how Gemini 3 is taking on the competition, and how Alphabet is succeeding in the AI space, even if it doesn't overtake OpenAI.
