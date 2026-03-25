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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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25.03.2026 18:07:08
Can Circle Keep Growing Even if Stablecoins Get Shackled?
Circle's (NYSE: CRCL) stock sank 20% on March 24 after a complete ban on stablecoin yields was proposed in the Senate's latest draft of the U.S. Clarity Act. Let's see why that update spooked Circle's investors and how much that possible ban could impact its long-term growth.Circle issues USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by its cash and U.S. Treasuries held by regulated custodians. It's the world's second-most-valuable stablecoin after Tether.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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