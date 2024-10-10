|
10.10.2024 10:05:00
Can DocuSign Stock Double in Value Within the Next 2 Years?
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a stock that's taken a significant beating in recent years. The surge in demand it experienced during the early stages of the pandemic is long over and investors have become much more bearish on its future growth prospects, questioning just how attractive the company's opportunities truly will be in the long run, especially with loads of competition.The company has been pivoting and working to diversify its operations so that it isn't only about e-signatures. It's a bold but possibly necessary strategy to help turn things around for the business. Contrarian investors are hopeful it will provide the catalyst DocuSign needs to generate much-needed growth and interest back into its brand. Can this stock, which is nowhere near the highs of more than $300 of 2021, possibly double in value within the next couple of years, as it expands its operations?DocuSign is facing considerable challenges, as there are many competing e-signature services. While DocuSign has built up a name for itself and it has generated $2.9 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months, there's no question that business has slowed down significantly.
