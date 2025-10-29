Philip Morris Aktie

WKN DE: A0NDBJ / ISIN: US7181721090

29.10.2025 01:24:00

Can Philip Morris International Kick Its "Sin Stock" Discount?

On Oct. 21, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) released its latest quarterly earnings. While the tobacco giant reported "beat and raise" results for the second quarter in a row, updates to guidance fell short of Wall Street's expectations.Shares have pulled back, albeit to a lesser degree than what occurred when the company last reported quarterly results back in July. Although the stock may be finding support as investors buy the dip, the question now is whether another issue will impact Philip Morris International's ability to hit its previous high, much less soar to new peaks.So what's the issue? It appears the market remains hesitant to value this "sin stock" at a valuation that's on par with other blue chip consumer staples stocks. That said, there may be a path for this to eventually happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
