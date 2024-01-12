Canadian Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early highs, the Canadian market ended on a positive note on Friday, lifted by gains in technology, materials and energy sectors.

Investors digested U.S. producer price inflation data, and earnings updates from some major U.S. banks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,140.88 in early trades, ended the session with a gain of 71.82 points or 0.34% at 20,990.22. The index gained 0.25% in the week.

Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), up 10.5%. was the top gainer in the materials index. Centerra Gold (CG.TO) climbed 7.3%, while Orla Mining (OLA.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Fortuna Silver (FVI.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) gained 4.8 to 7%.

Technology stocks Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) and Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) advanced 2 to 3.1%.

Energy stocks Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Shawcor (MATR.TO), International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

Industrial stocks Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) climbed 4% and 3.8%, respectively. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) gained 3.1%, Finning International (FTT.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) both gained about 2%, and Ats Corp (ATS.TO) advanced nearly 2%.