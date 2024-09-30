Canadian Market Modestly Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves while awaiting some crucial economic data and focusing on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate moves.

Real estate, energy and healthcare stocks are finding some support, while materials stocks are weak. Stocks from the rest of the sectors are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 63.63 points or 0.27% at 23,893.19 a little while ago.

Pollard Banknote (PBL.TO) is gaining 3.7%. Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Aritzlia (ATZ.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Atkins Realis Group (ATRL.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are up 1.5 to 3%.

FirstService Corp (FSV.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) are up 0.8 to 1%.

Magna International (MG.TO) is down more than 4%. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) are lower by 1 to 3%.