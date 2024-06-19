Canadian Market Remains Weak In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory Wednesday afternoon, weighed down by losses in industrials, financials and consumer staples sectors.

With the U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth holiday, and no big economic data to trigger any significant moves, the market is struggling for direction.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 111.72 points at 21,499.58, with about an hour to go for the closing bell.

Stantec Inc (STN.TO) is down nearly 2%. AtkinsRealis Group (ATRL.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are down 1 to 1.7%.

Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) is down 0.6%. The company announced that it has opened its 16th location, a small-format No Frills, in downtown Toronto. The food and pharmacy retailer said it is on track to open 40 new stores this year and convert dozens more.

Calian Group (CGY.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.3%.