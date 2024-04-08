Canadian Market Subdued In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent marginal upmove, Canadian stocks retreated Monday morning with investors largely making cautious moves amid a lack of triggers.

Healthcare and energy stocks are weak, while a few stocks from consumer discretionary, financials and industrials sectors are up in positive territory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 22,178.67 after advancing to 22,309.69, was down 12.01 points or 0.05% at 22,252.37 a little while ago.

In the healthcare sector, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is down 4.7%. Tilray is gaining about 1%.

Energy stocks Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are down 1 to 2.3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO) are gaining 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), IGM Financial (IGM.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), gaining between 0.5 to 1.2%, are faring well in the financials sector.

Gfl Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), up 2.3%, is the top gainer in the Industrials Index. Cae Inc (CAE.TO) is up 2.1%, while Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) both are up nearly 1%.