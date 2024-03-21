Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory Thursday afternoon and looks well on course to end the session on a firm note once again. Rising optimism about interest rate cuts by global central banks contribute to the positive mood in the market.

Shares from industrials, financials and technology sectors are among the prominent gainers. Consumer staples shares are a bit weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 118.76 points or 0.54% at 22,164.47.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is up 7.2%. Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) is climbing nearly 5%. TFI International (TFII.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are gaining 1.3 to 2%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is down by about 4.2%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) is down 4% while Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO) are down 1 to 2.3%.

Filo Corp (FIL.TO) is down 2.3% after the company reported a net loss of C$32.16 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loss of C$21.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

In Canadian economic news, the house price index increased to 0.1% in February from -0.1% in January, data from Statistics Canada showed.