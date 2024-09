Canadian miners in TSX top 30 ranking reflects industry’s role in world energy security, says VP

On right: MINING.com’s Devan Murugan, on left, TSX vice president Chris Birkett. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s (TSX) latest ranking of the top 30 performing companies in Canada for 2024 is out, and the resources industry has made a splash. Hammond Power Solutions Inc (TSX: HPS.A) topped the list, followed by Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) and Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH). Canada’s biggest diversified miner Teck Resources, (TSX: TECK.B) uranium miner Cameco (TSX: CCO) and Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) also featured high in the ranking. Mining companies’ appearance on the list makes evident the crucial role the industry plays in the country’s shift toward adopting green energies. The vice president of the TSX, Chris Birkett, says the miners’ presence on the ranking reflects trends towards the green energy transition — the industry’s role in supporting electric vehicle infrastructure, and the world’s energy security. Birkett says with all the geopolitical tensions around the world, Canada, as a stable jurisdiction, is an attractive target for investors looking to secure energy sources. Watch the full interview with MINING.COM’s Devan Murugan: Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com