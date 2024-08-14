Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors assessing the likely move of the Federal Reserve after the latest data on U.S. producer price and consumer price inflation.

Healthcare, technology, energy and financial shares are among the gainers. Materials shares are weak, weighed down by weak bullion prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 36.31 points or 0.16% at 22,654.49 a little while ago.

Terravest Industries (TVK.TO) is soaring nearly 14%. Pollard Banknote (PBL.TO) is climbing more than 10%. Cargojet (CJT.TO) gained about 3.7%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) and RB Global (RBA.TO) are up 1 to 2.3%.

AutoCanada (ACQ.TO) is plunging 17%. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) is down 7.7%.

Atco (ACO.Y.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) are down 1.3 to 4%.