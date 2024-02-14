Canadian Stocks May Edge Higher On Bargain Hunting

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher Wednesday morning, as some bargain hunting is likely at several counters after the sharp setback in the previous session. Still, with the possibility of an early rate cut by the Fed taking a hit after the latest inflation data, the market's upside is likely to be somewhat limited.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) announced today that it plans to undertake a new share repurchase program for the buyback of its common shares. Under the program, repurchases can be made from time to time through published markets in the United States such as the New York Stock Exchange using a variety of methods, the company said.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) reported 2023 fourth-quarter net earnings of $49 million, as against net loss of $82 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On the economic front, data on new motor vehicles sales in Canada for the month of December is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Bay Street suffered one of its worst setbacks in recent months as stocks tumbled on sustained selling pressure on Tuesday after data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer price inflation reduced the possibility of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve anytime soon.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to 20,466.50, ended with a loss of 482.33 points or 2.29% at 20,584.97.

Asian stocks followed ended weak on Wednesday as higher-than-anticipated U.S. consumer inflation data shrank the odds of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve before July.

European stocks are up in positive territory, rebounding after suffering sharp losses in the previous session on hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. Data showing a slowdown in UK inflation in the month of January is aiding sentiment a bit.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.19 or 0.24% at $77.68 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $2.60 or 0.12% at $2,004.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.079 or 0.33% at $22.075 an ounce.