Canadian Stocks Might Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are bracing for a volatile open on Friday, despite a surge on the previous day. A sharp slide in crude oil prices might be have an influence on investor sentiments.

Canadian energy and banking stocks are mostly on a positive trend on Friday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index had closed on Thursday at 34,850.21, up 114.12 points or 0.33 percent.

Crude oil Futures for August is down 2.23 points at 69.69, while gold futures are up 14.8 points at 4,062.4. Silver futures is sliding 0.46 points at 58.295.

Royal Bank of Canada is gaining 1.09 at 289.12, while Toronto-Dominion Bank is positive at 170.90. Bank of Nova Scotia is up 1.09 points at 122.57.

In the corporate sector, the television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. reported third quarter net loss attributable to the shareholders of C$36.5 million or C$0.18 per share on Friday. On an adjusted basis, loss was $0.15 per share. Revenue came in at C$249.4 million, down from C$297.8 million last year.

Despite a recent agreement between the U.S. and Iran, conflicts and energy supply concerns persist following reports that Iran has struck a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz with a drone.

The death toll in the twin earthquake in Venezuela has increased to 235 and more than 4000 people have been injured. International rescuers have arrived to search for survivors among the debris.

Oil prices are now in focus and fell back near levels last seen in late February. Brent crude prices fell nearly 4 percent toward $72 a barrel.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Thursday. The Dow added 71.72 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 51,920.62, while the NASDAQ slumped 118.03 points or 0.46 percent to end at 25,358.60 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.73 points or 0.01 percent to close at 7,357/49/

On the U.S. economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Inventories were 749 and the U.S. Inventories were were 563.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a panel discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival 2026 at 11.30 am ET. The discussion is moderated by Lisa Abramowicz.

Asian stocks declined on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell by 93.02 points, or 2.26 percent to 4,027.26.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 405.05 points, or 1.76 percent, at 22,671.86 after a fresh bout of sell-off in technology companies. Alibaba Group Holding shares fell 5.8 percent.

Japanese markets slumped. The Nikkei average tumbled 3,005.46 points, or 4.15 percent, to 69,360.88 while the broader Topix index closed 53.11 points or 1.32 percent lower at 3,963.36.

Australian markets edged up. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose by 15.50 points, or 0.18 percent, to 8,764.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 12.60 points, or 0.14 percent, at 8,964.20.