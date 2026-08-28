Canadian Stocks Slide Amid Persisting Trade War Concerns, GDP Data Release

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved lower on Friday as investors refrained from big moves amid the intense Canada-U.S. tariff war that began last weekend. The release of Gross Domestic Product data indicating a rise in annualized growth rate to 3.30% limited the decline.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave ground soon and slipped into negative territory. Unable to stage a recovery, the index traded firmly negative throughout the rest of the session before settling at 36,553.92, down by 280.33 points (or 0.76%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the consumer discretionary sector leading the pack.

Yesterday in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order changing the name of "Lake Ontario." Henceforth, the lake will be referred as "Lake America" by the administration.

Trump's order is seen as a symbolic move against Canada's counter-tariffs against the U.S.

Lake Ontario is one of the Great Lakes shared by Canada and the U.S. with New York State running to its south and the Canadian Province of Ontario to its north. Canada is not obligated to adopt the new name.

Speaking about last Friday's failed trade talks, Trump criticized Canada's approach over bilateral trade and stated that Canada is the worst nation to deal with on trade.

Last Saturday, 50% U.S. tariffs imposed on nearly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods kicked in.

In response, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs on the U.S. imports to Canada.

These levies, set to take effect from September 8, include a wide array of goods including steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, electronics etc.

On August 26, in an interview with CBC News, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that currently there are no open channels to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

Trump also threatened to double the U.S. tariffs on automobiles, automotive parts, and steel imported from Canada from January 1, 2027.

Earlier on July 1, the U.S. administration announced its refusal to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement for free trade in its original form and instead opted for mandatory annual reviews.

Today, data released by Statistics Canada revealed that the Gross Domestic Product in Canada increased at an annualized 3.30% rate in Q2 2026, after a 0.30% increase in the previous period, below market expectations of 3.40%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded 0.80% in Q2 2026, following an upwardly revised 0.10% increase in the previous three-month period, driven by stronger exports, household spending and business capital investment. While exports increased 3.60%, household spending increased 0.80%.

On Monday, the U.S. administration slapped sanctions on over 60 entities, aimed to truncate all sources of funding to Iran.

Iran's military announced that Iran and Oman have jointly agreed to a revenue-sharing arrangement over the funds collected from Strait of Hormuz management.

Trump opted to squeeze Iran through severe economic sanctions instead of attacking with drones and missiles.

With the risk premium associated with crude oil diminishing, oil prices moved lower today.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's delivered his keynote address at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Warsh did not mention about the Treasury's recent announcement but acknowledged that inflation has not meaningfully improved but remarked that the Fed may have work to do, hinting at rate hikes.

Following this, investors raised the probability for rate hikes.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.45%), Financials (0.16%), and Real Estate (0.01%).

Among the individual stocks, Canadian Tire Corporation (0.93%), Trisura Group Ltd (1.96%), Great West Lifeco Inc (1.54%), and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (0.72%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (2.80%), IT (1.17%), Energy (1.02%), and Utilities (0.50%).

Among the individual stocks, Abrasilver Resource Corp (6.31%), Torex Gold Resources Inc (5.68%), Eldorado Gold Corporation (5.06%), and Skeena Resources Limited (5.06%) were the notable losers.