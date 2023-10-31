Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors digesting the nation's GDP data, and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

Energy and technology stocks are among the notable gainers. Materials shares are notably lower, while shares from the rest of the sectors are mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 41 points or 0.21% at 18,897.76 about an hour past noon.

On the economic front, the Canadian GDP is expected to have stagnated in September, according to preliminary data. In August, the economy experienced a stall, revised lower from preliminary estimates of a 0.1% growth rate.

In the technology sector, Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is gaining 3%. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) are up 2 to 2.1%. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are also notably higher.

Among energy stocks, International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO) is up 3.6%. The company third-quarter earnings of US$71.7 million, or US$0.54 per diluted share, down from US$90.5 million, or US$0.62 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are up 1.4 to 3.5%.

Materials stock First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is down 15%, sliding for the second consecutive session, with investors choosing to exit the counter amid uncertainty over the future of the company's key Panama copper mine.

Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), First Majestic Silver (FR.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) are down 2 to 3%.