18.09.2024 07:56:38
Cancellation of remaining publicly held registered shares of Crealogix Holding AG and suspension of trading
Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Delisting
SIX Exchange Regulation AG determines last trading day and delisting date
Crealogix Holding AG (Crealogix) announced today that the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich has cancelled (kraftlos erklärt) all remaining publicly held registered shares of Crealogix with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each (each a "Crealogix Share"). The Commercial Court's decision has become legally effective (rechtskräftig) and is published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt; SHAB) and in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung by the Commercial Court.
Crealogix further announced today that SIX Exchange Regulation AG has determined the last trading day and the delisting date of the Crealogix Shares on and from the SIX Swiss Exchange as follows:
Last trading day: 7 November 2024
Delisting date: 8 November 2024
As a result of the cancellation of the remaining publicly held Crealogix Shares by the Commercial Court, each holder of cancelled Crealogix Shares is entitled to a compensation of CHF 60 in cash per cancelled Crealogix Share. The envisaged date for the payment of this compensation against delivery of the cancelled Crealogix Shares is 25 September 2024. In connection with the payment of this compensation, trading in Crealogix Shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is envisaged to be suspended on the following dates: 23 September 2024, 24 September 2024, and 25 September 2024.
