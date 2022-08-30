|
30.08.2022 11:30:03
Cancellation of the listing and admission to trading of the GDRs representing PJSC Magnit shares from the London Stock Exchange
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (August 30, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, in addition to the notice published by the Company on July 13, 2022, announces that earlier today:
The Company also announces that the deposit agreement it entered into with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on February 20, 2008 (the Deposit Agreement) pursuant to which the GDRs were issued, was terminated with effect from August 26, 2022. Please contact JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. if you have any questions concerning further actions to be taken by holders of GDRs in connection with the termination of the Deposit Agreement, including the possibility to convert the GDRs into the Companys shares in accordance with the procedures set forth by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
The Company also reminds that in accordance with the Federal law No 319-FZ On Amendment of Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation that came into force on July 14, 2022:
For further information on Automatic Conversion and Compulsory Conversion please contact the Custodian (contact information is available at: https://www.jpmorgan.ru/ru/contact-us).
For further information and clarification, please contact magnitGDR@magnit.ru.
This statement does not constitute individual investment, financial or legal advice. This statement is for information purposes only and PJSC Magnit shall not be liable if the interpretation of applicable laws and regulations by the relevant state authorities differs from the interpretation given in this statement. Holders of depositary receipts should make an independent decision on how to act in connection with the published statement and, if necessary, contact their investment, legal and other advisors.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|184710
|EQS News ID:
|1431117
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
