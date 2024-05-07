07.05.2024 07:00:18

CANCELLATION OF THE REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD SCHAFFNER SHARES AND DELISTING FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS OF 16 MAY 2024

Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Switzerland – 7 May 2024 – By judgment of 25 April 2024, the High Court of the canton of Solothurn has declared all publicly held registered shares of Schaffner Holding AG with a nominal value of CHF 32.50 each to be cancelled. The judgment of the High Court of Solothurn became final and binding on 2 May 2024.

The holders of the cancelled Schaffner shares will receive a cash compensation of CHF 505 per share, corresponding to the offer price paid by Tyco Electronics (Switzerland) Holding II GmbH in the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Schaffner Holding AG.

In principle, SIX Exchange Regulation has already approved the delisting of Schaffner with its decision of 11 January 2024. With its decision of 6 May 2024, SIX Exchange Regulation AG has now set the last trading day of the Schaffner shares for 15 May 2024. The Schaffner shares will be delisted as of 16 May 2024.


