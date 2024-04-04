Candel's CAN-2409 Shows Positive Trial Results In Non-Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Thursday positive interim survival data from the ongoing randomized phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in Non-Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

On the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, Candel shares were gaining around 34 percent to trade at $2.25.

The updated interim survival data was from the ongoing randomized phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir (prodrug), together with standard of care (SoC) chemoradiation, followed by resection for borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC.

The survival data were updated with eight months of further follow-up since the first analysis presented at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy (SITC) Annual Meeting.

Based on the data presented at SITC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to CAN-2409 in combination with valacyclovir for the treatment of patients with PDAC in December 2023.

Garrett Nichols, Chief Medical Officer of Candel, said, "We are very encouraged by the improved survival associated with CAN-2409, which has been shown to be durable after prolonged follow-up based on the updated data shown in this randomized clinical trial. CAN-2409 was generally well tolerated without significant additional local or systemic toxicity when added to SoC chemoradiation."

