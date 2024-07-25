Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae” or the "Company”) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9765 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 11156356. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 15, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call available on the Company’s website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses.

