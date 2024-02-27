Cannae Holdings, Inc. Expands Board of Directors

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae” or the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to expand the size of its board to twelve members, and elected Doug Ammerman as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective February 27, 2024.

Mr. Ammerman, a retired partner of KPMG LLC, joins eleven current Cannae board members with extensive expertise and experience across multiple industries. Mr. Ammerman will serve as a director until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders and will be nominated for election as a Class III director at the Corporation’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, to serve a two-year term.

"I have worked with Doug for almost 20 years, and I am delighted to have him join Cannae’s Board of Directors,” noted William P. Foley, II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Doug brings proven leadership, financial acumen, and strategic vision to an already talented group of directors. I am excited to work with Doug and our entire Board as we focus on delivering value to our shareholders as we take decisive steps to close our share price discount to the value of our portfolio companies while also further growing the value of our portfolio.”

About Doug Ammerman

Mr. Ammerman was with KPMG LLP for nearly 30 years, where he served as a national practice partner, as the managing partner of the Orange County office, and as a member of KPMG’s nominating committee for its board of directors before formally retiring in 2002. He serves as a director of Stantec Inc. since 2011, where he serves as Chairman, as a director of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. since 2005, as a director of F&G since December 2022 and as a director of Dun & Bradstreet since February 2019. Mr. Ammerman formerly served on the boards of El Pollo Loco, Inc., J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc., and Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.

He holds a master’s degree in business taxation from the University of Southern California, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree with an accounting emphasis from California State University at Fullerton. Mr. Ammerman is past president and director emeritus of the Pacific Club and served in the Reagan Administration as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Interior.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses. For more information, see cannaeholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227782645/en/