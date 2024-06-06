Canopy Growth Announces $250 Mln At-The-Market Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth (WEED.TO, CGC) announced that the company has established an at-the-market equity program that allows Canopy Growth to issue and sell up to $250 million of common shares of the company from treasury from time to time in concurrent public offerings in the United States and Canada. The company noted that any common shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold in transactions made directly on the Nasdaq or the TSX or on any other available U.S. or Canadian trading market for the common shares.

Canopy Growth plans to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for investments in businesses and/or to fund any potential future acquisitions and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.