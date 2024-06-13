Cantaloupe, Inc. Brings Self-Service Commerce to Apartmentalize Show June 19-21 in Philadelphia

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is exhibiting at this year’s Apartmentalize Show, June 19 through 21, in Philadelphia. Cantaloupe will be showcasing its Micro Market and Smart Cooler solutions in booth #2956, which is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613699487/en/

Cantaloupe, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is exhibiting at this year’s Apartmentalize Show, June 19 through 21, in Philadelphia. Cantaloupe will be showcasing its Micro Market and Smart Cooler solutions for apartment buildings and complexes in booth #2956 at the show, which is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Bringing in the convenience of shopping for food, beverages and household necessities right into an apartment building or complex, is a very sought-after amenity for property managers and their tenants today,” noted Elyssa Steiner, CMO of Cantaloupe, Inc. "Property managers are increasingly looking for ways to differentiate their properties and offer new, valuable amenities to residents. Recognizing the growing concerns around safety, and the demand for immediate access to essentials, we've seen a lot of excitement around our compact micro market and smart cooler solutions. Installing these in apartment lobbies not only meets the need for convenience, but also ensures residents can enjoy this service in the safety of their own building, avoiding late-night trips to external stores. We are eager to demonstrate at the Apartmentalize Show how our Cantaloupe solutions, perfectly sized for apartment settings, can be customized to enhance tenant satisfaction and property appeal.”

Cantaloupe, Inc. collaborates with operators nationwide to install micro markets and smart coolers in residential building lobbies, enhancing convenience for tenants. These solutions not only offer a diverse range of products but also streamline inventory management and enhance security, addressing common concerns such as theft. Cantaloupe’s Smart Cooler technology, for instance, features advanced mechanisms like AI and cameras that monitor purchases. These coolers unlock only after a credit or debit card is authorized, ensuring a secure transaction environment. Additionally, Cantaloupe’s micro markets mimic the retail shopping experience with an extensive selection of food, beverages and household essentials, making them an increasingly popular amenity in residential complexes.

"Capitalizing on the growing demand for accessible essentials within residential complexes, one of our pioneering operators Blue Agave, has successfully tailored its micro market services to high-end apartment buildings in California,” noted Steiner. "This strategic focus has not only enhanced resident satisfaction by providing convenient access to food, beverages and household items, but has also significantly boosted their revenue and growth.”

Blue Agave services several apartments and provides products like household detergents, over-the-counter pharmacy items, snacks, fresh food like sandwiches and salads, and beverages to apartment residents.

"By providing products directly in an apartment building setting, we’ve been able to set our business apart in a competitive market,” said Quinn Miller, owner of Blue Agave. "With our use of Cantaloupe’s micro markets and Smart Cooler solutions, we are able to focus on enhancing the value provided to residential buildings. Cantaloupe has worked with us to create custom-designed markets that fit a building’s aesthetic. They prioritize safety and security in their markets — in fact the Cantaloupe Go software monitors inventory, tracks cooler temperatures, kiosk performance and uptime, and provides comprehensive sales reporting. For residents, it makes them feel safe as they no longer have to venture out at midnight to get a household item, medicine or a snack. They can just get it in their micro market.”

"With more adapting hybrid work environments and combining residential life with work life, the need for more convenience and quick and easy food and beverage options is rising,” said Steiner. "According to our Cantaloupe 2024 Micropayment Trends Report, we’ve seen the huge uptick of consumers demanding more self-service options and providing our micro market and Smart Cooler options to apartments is a smart move for everyone - residents, apartment managers and operators.”

To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc.'s exhibit at Apartmentalize, visit Cantaloupe in booth #2956 June 19 - 21 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations, processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company's vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Cashtag $CTLP

G-CTLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613699487/en/