Cantaloupe, Inc. Chairman and CEO Increase Ownership in Company Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, announced that its Chairman of the Board Douglas Bergeron, and CEO Ravi Venkatesan, have recently increased their respective positions of the company's stock, reinforcing their confidence in the company's future growth and market position.

Bergeron has purchased an additional 285,000 shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. stock, bringing his direct ownership across various investment vehicles to more than one million shares. Additionally, Bergeron holds shares through his former role as co-Managing Partner of Hudson Executive Capital, Cantaloupe’s largest shareholder.

Additionally, Cantaloupe, Inc. CEO Ravi Venkatesan has increased his personal stake in the company. "I have never been more confident of our market position and our growth vectors, These investments by both Bergeron and myself signal our belief in the company’s strategic direction and growth potential,” said Venkatesan.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food & beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s future growth, market position, and investment strategies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competitive conditions, and other risks described in Cantaloupe, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

