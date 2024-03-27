Cantaloupe, Inc. Helps Pee Dee Food Service Upgrade Micro Markets with New Kiosk Technology

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, recently celebrated a significant milestone in its partnership with Pee Dee Food Service, an affiliate of Pepsi of Florence. Pee Dee Food Service is a full-line vending, micro market and office coffee service provider servicing a variety of businesses throughout South Carolina. As a long-time customer and active user of Cantaloupe’s Seed™ vending management system, the company recently completed a swap of its 90 micro market kiosks to Cantaloupe technology — bringing the company fully onto the Cantaloupe platform.

"The decision by Pee Dee Food Service to upgrade their micro market locations with our Cantaloupe Go line of kiosks underscores the critical need for advanced, reliable technology solutions in the convenience sector,” noted Jeff Dumbrell, chief revenue officer with Cantaloupe. "This also illustrates how operators want a single provider for their hardware and software needs and is a testament to how our customers see Cantaloupe meeting their evolving needs with innovative technology, superior service and competitive pricing.”

Pee Dee Food Service operates 24 routes with 3,000 food and beverage vending machines and 90 micro markets, alongside office coffee services. As a Cantaloupe customer for the past four years, Pee Dee Food Service wanted to reduce fees, upgrade their kiosks and integrate their payment systems, which Cantaloupe was able to offer.

"The switch was driven by several factors, including the desire to avoid excessive fees and the need for technological upgrades that Cantaloupe was able to easily provide,” noted James Drost, sales manager of Pee Dee Food Service. "Cantaloupe's approach of no hidden fees and their commitment to upgrading our kiosks without extra charges was a game-changer. Additionally, the seamless integration of all our services into one operating system has provided us with full visibility into our sales data, simplifying operations and enhancing our customer service. We were also very happy with the way Cantaloupe walked us through the transition and worked alongside us at each of our markets to support each customer.”

Cantaloupe has been seeing an increase in the number of operators choosing Cantaloupe as their single provider for both hardware and software needs. Part of this move has also been driven by Cantaloupe’s acquisition of Three Square Market in December 2022, which brought in significant gains with micro market operators across the country. Cantaloupe has continued to invest in the micro market category, pushing the envelope of innovation while supporting customers through every step of their journey.

"For our customers, upgrading their locations with our latest card reader and kiosk technology is an easy transition,” noted Dumbrell. "We provide everything operators need to make the shift — including a support team to provide on-site training and onboarding to ensure our operators are proficient in using the hardware and software and help them through the transition.”

