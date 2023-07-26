Cantaloupe CEO Ravi Venkatesan Appointed to the 2023-2024 NAMA Board of Directors

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is pleased to announce that its CEO Ravi Venkatesan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of NAMA - the National Automatic Merchandising Association, the national trade association for convenience services, supporting the vending, coffee services, micro market and foodservice sectors. Venkatesan will commence a three-year term of service effective July 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726874754/en/

Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), has been appointed to the Board of Directors of NAMA - the National Automatic Merchandising Association. He will serve a three-year term. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I’m honored to be appointed to the NAMA Board of Directors,” said Ravi Venkatesan. "NAMA has been a leader and strong voice in the convenience and food service industry, and I’m pleased to play a role in its future governance and advocacy.”

"On behalf of the convenience services industry, we are honored to welcome Ravi Venkatesan to the NAMA Board of Directors,” said Carla Balakgie, FASAE, CAE, president and CEO of NAMA. "Ravi’s unique expertise in the FinTech industry and experience in self-service retail will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of NAMA and the industry.”

Since becoming CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc., in October 2022, Ravi Venkatesan has led the company by driving innovation with new product introductions, streamlining the business and building a strategic initiative to broaden the company’s product offerings globally. Prior to his role as CEO, he served as the company’s COO and CTO. For the NAMA Board, Venkatesan also brings 20+ years of experience as a proven leader in product development, information systems, software development and program management, as well as being a leader running technology and product companies. He is excited to bring this expertise to the NAMA Board.

NAMA was founded in 1936 and is the association representing the $34.9B U.S. convenience services industry. With nearly 1,000 member companies - including many of the world’s most recognized brands - NAMA provides advocacy, education and research for its membership.

To learn more about Ravi Venkatesan and Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations across the globe processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company's vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a wide variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About NAMA

NAMA represents the $34.9 billion U.S. convenience services industry. By providing advocacy, education and research, NAMA works to promote and protect the industry’s over 160,500 hardworking employees. Through traditional vending and micro markets, office coffee and pantry services, product manufacturing and small-drop distribution, convenience services meets the needs of over 40 million American consumers daily at work, home, school and play. To learn more about NAMA, visit namanow.org.

G-CTLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726874754/en/