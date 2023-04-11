Cantaloupe Releases New Seed Driver Mobile App Available on Both Apple and Android

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is proud to announce the release of the Seed Driver mobile app. Available for food service operators looking to streamline location visits, the Seed Driver app provides route drivers with a range of features to make servicing vending, micro market and office coffee service (OCS) accounts more efficient and effective.

"The development of the Seed Driver app is part of our dedication to continuously improving the user experience of our software,” said Gaurav Singal, CTO of Cantaloupe. "As the next iteration of our popular Seed mobile app, the Seed Driver app introduces new features that revolutionize the way route drivers service and restock at each location. Additionally, the Seed Driver app’s availability on both Apple and Android devices makes it accessible for even more users.”

"The mobile experience is definitely an upgrade for our drivers,” observed James Mikesell, operations manager at K&R Vending in New Castle, Delaware, who was a key participant in the Seed Driver app’s pilot testing. "Since a lot of our drivers have Android phones, I look forward to getting them onto the new Seed Driver app so they don’t have to carry extra equipment when they’re making service stops.”

With the Seed Driver app, route drivers have all the capabilities of the original app, including visual planograms for inventory restocking and electronic signature capture for OCS clients. Additionally, drivers can take photo and video audits as they service a vending machine or a micro market to keep accountability and ensure all locations maintain standards. On top of those features, the added enhancements of the app include a modern, easy-to-navigate user interface and the ability to use the phone’s camera to scan product barcodes when filling products at a location, which make the app much more dynamic and versatile to use on the road.

The main benefit of the Seed Driver app is that it integrates directly into an operator’s Cantaloupe Seed dashboard to allow for real-time communication between drivers and supervisors. Inventory requests can be pushed directly to drivers in the field, and in-the-field updates are relayed back into the dashboard almost immediately. At the same time, the app allows drivers more flexibility to service machines that may not be on their originally scheduled route. Operators using the Seed Driver app for inventory management will realize significant efficiency improvements as drivers take less time to service each location, as well as gain more transparency across all levels of their business.

"The introduction of the Seed Driver app supports Cantaloupe’s mission to deliver innovative, user-friendly products that our customers need to manage and grow their businesses,” noted Gaurav Singal. "With the Seed Driver app, servicing vending machines and micro markets has never been easier.”

The Seed Driver app is available for customers with Seed Pro and Cashless+ to use across their fleets for free, but customers using Seed Live will need to upgrade in order to use the app.

