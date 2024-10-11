Capricor Announces Long-Term Data From HOPE-2 OLE Study Of Deramiocel For DMD Treatment; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), Friday announced positive three-year data from its ongoing HOPE-2 open label extension study of Deramiocel, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder.

Presented at the 29th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, the data showed sustained cardiac and skeletal benefits after 3 years of continuous treatment with deramiocel.

Moreover, the participants demonstrated a statistically and clinically relevant benefit in the total score of PUL v2.0, a scale wthat grades the performance of multiple functional skills, when compared to an external comparator dataset.

The biotechnology company added that the study continues to show a favorable safety profile for long-term treatment of Deramiocel.

Currently, Capricor's stock is moving up 9.31 percent, to $18.71 on the Nasdaq.