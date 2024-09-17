|
17.09.2024 18:15:49
Capricor Collaborates With Nippon Shinyaku For European Expansion Of Deramiocel For DMD; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), Tuesday announced a deal with Japan-based Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., to commercialize and distribute deramiocel in Europe, which is used for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare neuromuscular disease.
Under the deal, the company would receive $15 million equity investment at a 20 percent premium, as well as $20 million upfront payment upon signing definitive agreement with up to $715 million in potential milestones and a double-digit percentage of product revenue.
"With the addition of the upfront payment and equity investment, we will be able to extend our runway into 2026 and be well positioned to advance toward potential approval of deramiocel in the United States and beyond. Furthermore, these funds will provide necessary capital for commercial launch preparations, manufacturing scale-up and product development for Europe, as we envision high global demand for deramiocel," Linda Marban, Capricor's Chief Executive Officer.
Additionally, Nippon Shinyaku has also agreed to purchase around 2.8 million shares of common stock at a price of $5.36 per share, totaling to approximately $15 million. The offering is expected to close on or about September 20.
Currently, Capricor's stock is trading at $5.06, up 14.74 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.24
|Ausblick: Capricor Therapeutics gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.24
|Ausblick: Capricor Therapeutics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|4,43
|-3,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester -- ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen wiesen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.