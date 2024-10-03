03.10.2024 12:15:37

CareTrust Buys 4 Nursing Facilities For $74.7 Mln Cash, Reports Reloaded Pipeline Of $240 Mln

(RTTNews) - CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) announced on Thursday that it has acquired four facilities, 396-bed/unit skilled nursing portfolio located in the Mid-Atlantic for a total investment of around $74.7 million. The investment was funded using cash on hand.

In addition, the company noted that subsequent to the closing of this acquisition, the reloaded investment pipeline stands at $240 million of near-term, actionable opportunities.

One of the four facilities acquired is a skilled nursing and assisted living campus, which includes 47 assisted living units.

In connection with the transaction, the buyer entered into a triple-net master lease with a new operator relationship.

The new master lease has an initial term of 15 years with two, 5-year extension options and provides for a year 1 contractual lease yield of 9.3 percent with annual CPI-based escalators.

To facilitate certain local constraints, the acquisition of one of the facilities was structured as a mortgage loan extended by CareTrust to the operator.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CareTrust REIT Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CareTrust REIT Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CareTrust REIT Inc When Issued 27,60 0,73% CareTrust REIT Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen