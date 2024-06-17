Carl Zeiss Meditec Cuts FY2023-24 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) Monday announced a reduction in its revenues forecast for the fiscal 2023-24 and a 3 percent decline in adjusted revenue for the first eight months of the fiscal 2023-2024 compared to the prior year.

The company said it now expects fiscal revenue of 2000 million euros compared its previous expectation of 2100 -2150 million euros. This outlook excludes the contribution from the acquisition of DORC, which continues to be estimated at an additional 100 million euros for the second half of the fiscal year.

In the first 8 months of the fiscal year, the preliminary revenues were 1.258 billion euros, compared to 1.297 billion euros last year.

The company said EBIT, excluding effects related to the DORC acquisition, will fall significantly short of the previously stated target of a comparable level to last year 348.1 million euros and reach a level between around 215-265 million euros.

Carl Zeiss Meditec plans to publish the quarterly statement for 9 months of 2023/24 on August 6, 2024.