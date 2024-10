Carlisle To Purchase Plasti-Fab For $259.5 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies (CSL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the expanded polystyrene "EPS" insulation segment of PFB Holdco, Inc., a portfolio company of The Riverside Company, composed of the Plasti-Fab and Insulspan brands, or Plasti-Fab.

Plasti-Fab is a vertically integrated provider of EPS insulation products across Canada and the Midwestern United States. Carlisle will purchase Plasti-Fab for $259.5 million in cash. Plasti-Fab is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and has eight manufacturing locations across Canada and three in the United States.