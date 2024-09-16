16.09.2024 15:03:55

Carlyle Announces Strategic Investment Into North Bridge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carlyle (CG) announced a strategic investment into North Bridge ESG LLC, a provider of real estate finance solutions, and a commitment to provide up to $1 billion to facilitate the origination of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, loans by North Bridge. North Bridge provides C-PACE financing to institutional borrowers in major markets.

"Carlyle's $1 billion commitment to C-PACE, the largest to date, enables North Bridge to lead the transformation of the industry to better meet the needs of institutional sponsors and their lenders," said Laura Rapaport, Founder and CEO of North Bridge.

