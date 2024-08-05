|
Carlyle Turns To Profit In Q2; Distributable Earnings, Segmental Revenues Miss Market
(RTTNews) - Global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) reported Monday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $148 million or $0.40 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $98.4 million or $0.27 loss per share.
Distributable earnings per share were $0.78, compared to $0.88 a year ago.
Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues surged to $1.07 billion from last year's $462.1 million. Total segment revenues were $788.9 million, down from $977.9 million a year ago. The Street was looking for revenues of $827.47 million.
Total assets under management was $435 billion, up 13 percent year-over-year.
Further, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share to holders of record at the close of business on August 16, payable on August 26.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Carlyle shares were losing around 1.7 percent to trade at $43.49.
